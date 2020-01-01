2016
Collected by Dagadu Preious
Save Place
17, The Iridium Building, Umm-e - Umm Suqeim St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether you want to explore the stretch of sand dunes 40 minutes outside of Dubai or visit the largest expanse of uninhabited desert in the world, known as the Empty Quarter, a desert safari is the way to do it. There are any number of tour...
Save Place
Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Admit it; you're curious. A ski hill in the middle of the desert, on the Persian Gulf, no less, is as wild an idea as humankind has ever concocted—but isn't dreaming big what Dubai is all about? The slopes at Ski Dubai are no substitute for...
Save Place
Jumeirah Street, Next to Burj Al Arab، Jumeirah 2 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai is known for doing things on a grander and bigger scale, and Wild Wadi Waterpark is no exception. When it was built, it had the tallest water slide outside of North America. That slide has since been replaced, but Wild Wadi is wilder than...
Save Place
Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, Next to Burj Khalifa - وسط مدينة دبي - دبي - United Arab Emirates
You may have already seen photos of Dubai Mall on social media, but to visit is more of an experience than just a trip to a mall. While the mall has a lot to offer avid shoppers, other visitors may instead choose...
Save Place
Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Save Place
57, Opposite to Abra, Ali Bin Abi Talib Street, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Whether you're looking for upholstery fabric for a sofa back home, or want a tailor to whip you up a silk tunic, the textile souk has it all. There are hundreds of little shops lining the narrow passages, and you can find cheap cotton-poly blends...
Save Place
Gate Village No, 8, Dubai International Financial Center - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
LPM is consistently rated as one of the best restaurants in the city, and the fact that it has outlasted many a flashy upstart testifies to its quality and consistency. It's a lovely room and the food is always delicious: freshly sourced and...
Save Place
Gate Village 06, Podium Level - Al Sa'ada St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Located near the heart of Dubai, Zuma is known for strong classical execution with a hip, contemporary twist. The menu includes both sushi and sashimi alongside modern riffs, such as delicately-sliced sea bass served with truffle oil, yuzu, and...
Save Place
Ground Floor, Dubai Festival City Mall, Near P.F.Chang's, Canal Walk - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
In Festival City, Al Fanar is the go to dining destination for expats with out of town guests hoping to sample Emirati food. With the mannequins in traditional garb and fiberglass camels, the décor smacks of a museum diorama but the grub is...
Save Place
If you just can’t decide between the beach or the park, why settle for one or the other if you don’t have to? The beautifully landscaped 12 hectares of Jumeriah Beach Park is just the answer to such holiday dilemmas – the...
Save Place
Al Barsha 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Mall of the Emirates is where Dubai meets, eats, entertains, and goes ski driving. In summer the temperatures outside are so warm, if you stay there or have a stay over—here is where to meet. Most of the hotels offer a shuttle. For breakfast,...
Save Place
Crescent Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Atlantis Hotel is the focal point of Dubai's giant cluster of man-made isthmuses that jut out into the Persian Gulf. Even if you can't afford to stay at this spectacular hotel, you can still go see what the decadent expat lifestyle feels like...
Save Place
1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...
Save Place
24th Floor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road - Umm Suqeim - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Don't come for the atmosphere or decor, which are usually big draws in Dubai where bars are often extravagant and over-the-top. The interior of this compact watering hole up on the 24th floor of Jumeirah Beach Hotel won't win any design awards. I...
Save Place
When the swell is up and the waves are high, Sunset Beach is Surf City, UAE. Count on left-breaking waves at the Jebel Ali end and right-breaking waves at the northern tip of the beach. In between, expect a busy beach full of tourists, locals, and...
Save Place
Gate Village - 03 Sheikh Zayed Rd - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Save Place
Al Muraqqabat Street , Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
To get a feel for the real Dubai, there's no better way than to book a tour with Frying Pan Adventures. Frying Pan was the first culinary tour outfit in Dubai, and their success is well deserved. A day with Frying Pan will get you out of the...
Save Place
Oud Metha near Lamcy Plaza - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Lemongrass Thai has a reputation for authentic flavors and a friendly atmosphere—a great option for families. If you're in the mood for a taste of international cuisine in this cosmopolitan city, Lemongrass can satisfy your craving.
Save Place
Shop 116, Souk Madinat Jumeirah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
With its meandering canals, lantern-lit corridors, and labyrinth of treasures, Souq Madinat Jumeriah is a fitting setting for top-notch Thai food in Dubai. Step aboard an abra (water taxi) and be whisked to Pad Thai for alfresco dining. Here both...
Popular Stories
- 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
- 4 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.
- 5 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021