2016
Collected by Hester Joubert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Plaça de la Catedral, s/n, 17004 Girona, Spain
Gothic, Romanesque and Baroque elements mix in this beautiful, if architecturally confused cathedral constructed between the 11th and 18th centuries. After climbing a fair number of stairs to even get in the door, don't miss the cathedral's claim...
Save Place
Carrer Nord, 2, 17001 Girona, Spain
Located near the French border, Girona is a beautiful city where you will discover a real feeling for its history by simply walking around the ancient streets.
Save Place
17320 Tossa de Mar, Girona, Spain
Tossa de Mar, along the Costa Brava, is just under two hours away from Barcelona by bus, but it feels worlds away. Even on an overcast evening, the quaint little town still manages to shine. Hotel Cap d'Or, on the edge of the main strip, is a...
Save Place
Combine a visit to an archaeological site with some time relaxing on one of Palamós’s most beautiful beaches at the Castell Iberian settlement. The ruins of a pre-Roman Iberian settlement crown a peninsula to the east of Palamós. Take a short walk...
Save Place
S’Alguer Cove sits between Fosca Beach and Castell Beach. Fishermen have camped here since the 16th century, pulling their small boats up onto the sand. Today it is a designated Cultural Heritage Site for its colorful cottages that stand near the...
Save Place
Carrer Dues Palmeres, 25, 17230 Palamós, Girona, Spain
La Fosca is one of the most popular beaches around Palamós. It’s a five-minute drive or a 20-minute walk north of the town's marina. The sandy interior of the cove is divided by a rocky promontory in the middle, while the ruins of the Castle of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever