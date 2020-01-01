2014 Jan Belize
Collected by Eliane Okamoto
Though Belize is replete with Maya sites, including some spectacular archaeological examples that are open to the public, Chan Chich may well be the only hotel in the country that can claim to sit atop a known former Maya site. In the late 1980s,...
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Lighthouse Reef, Belize
“Lighthouse Reef atoll’s diverse coral and wall formations in such close proximity to each other make it, with the Great Blue Hole at its center, geographically and historically fascinating. It’s one place that both divers and snorkelers shouldn’t...
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...
Big Cay Bokel, Belize
Located at the southern end of Turneffe Atoll, not far from Southern Lagoon and a variety of wonderful dive sites, the Lighthouse at Big Caye Bokel is just one of the many in the extensive reef system that guards mainland Belize. Hire a local to...
Placencia Rd, Placencia ,Belize, Belize
“Placencia, where I live, is on a tiny peninsula. It’s the most laid back, easy living village in the country! It has pristine beaches, the best restaurants in Belize (the family-owned Galley is the oldest), and excellent dive sites nearby. It’s...
Placencia, Belize
On a sandy street, in a building with Victorian trim, near the Purple Monkey Bar and across from a tour company, there’s an unassuming storefront that guards what some people told me is the best gelato in the world. Tutti Frutti Gelateria serves...
Barefoot Bar is a place that's known for just that: bare feet. Located on the shores of the Caribbean Sea, Barefoot is a Placencia staple where locals and visitors mingle, drink, and eat great Belizean food. The bar is known for the lobster...
San Ignacio, Chaa Creek Road, Belize
Often referred to as Belize's original eco-lodge, Chaa Creek opened in 1981 as a simple rain forest hotel. In the decades since, it has become one of the country's most popular options for upscale jungle accommodations, winning awards for its...
Cayo District, Belize
“The Cayo District in Belize is a must-see, visit, and experience. If you come here for three or four days, you can explore Belize’s archaeology, history, culture, and have an outdoor adventure as well. In terms of archaeology, we have various...
Xunantunich Rd, Belize
The Cayo District is home to many of Belize’s ancient Maya sites, including one of the largest, Xunantunich. Located atop a ridge near the Mopan River and the Guatemala border, Xunantunich’s "El Castillo," the main pyramid, is certainly the most...
Chiquibil Forest Reserve, Belize
My favorite ruins in Caracol were not necessarily the most grandiose, but the ones least excavated so it felt like you were discovering it yourself.
Mile8 Pine Ridge Rd., 00000, Belize
Mountain Equestrian Trails (MET) Outfitter & Lodge exemplifies the best of family-run ecotourism. Anywhere with an address like “Mile 8” off a pot-holed dirt road in Belize’s jungle is guaranteed to be an off the beaten path...
