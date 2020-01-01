2013 Adventure
Collected by Laurena Alexandra
59 Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Talat Yot, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
May Kaidee taught me to cook amazing vegetarian Thai food on this day. We spent half the day visiting a nearby market, learning about Thai ingredients, cooking our way through about six courses, and lots of taste testing, of course! After this...
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Phường 7, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
We spent our last day in Ho Chi Minh City with Geoffrey Deetz, a restaurateur and foodie from Oakland, California, who has lived in Vietnam for the past decade and operates the wonderful Black Cat Cafe. He and his Vietnamese girlfriend took us on...
Phường 5, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
If you aren't ready to hop on a motorbike and join the craziness of HCMC traffic on your own - then do the next best thing - hire a cyclo driver to give you a chance to be a part of the transportation culture. Instead of cyclo-ing around District...
On every trip, I try to ride my motorbike up to Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, a beautiful temple on the top of the mountain just outside of town. The view of the Chiang Mai valley is breathtaking on a clear day. I go to the shrine in the back of the...
9/1 มาตา อพาร์ทเม้นท์ ถนน Hussadhisawee Soi 3, Tambon Chang Phueak, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50300, Thailand
Thailand isn’t necessarily known for its coffee, but Akha Ama is the exception. This is a very small coffee shop in Santhitham. It exclusively distributes coffee produced by the Akha people who live in the village of Mae Jan Tai in northern...
50/1 Rachadamnoen Rd, ตำบล ศรีภูมิ อำเภอ เมืองเชียงใหม่ Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Though Tamarind Village is located on one of Chiang Mai’s most touristy thoroughfares, you’d hardly guess it on arrival. A tranquil allée of arched bamboo meanders toward the romantic hotel, which sits beneath the 200-year-old...
22 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Johnston Rd, 60號, J Residence, Shop 8, J Senses Entrance on Ship Street
There are so many places to have dinner in Hong Kong, but one of my favorites for creative Chinese cuisine is BO Innovation in Wan Chai. The chef has a punk rock vibe to him and he isn’t afraid to take risks. His tasting menu always has pleasant...
