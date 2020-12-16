2 Perfect Weeks: Thailand & Indonesia
Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
South East Asia had been a destination at the top of my list for years- everything I had heard about it, from the places steeped in spiritual and historical significance, to the friendliness of the people and the beauty of the beaches and landscapes, seemed magical. I visited these countries recently while on board the Azamara Quest, a boutique cruise ship that departed from Singapore, and sailed to Ko Samui and Bangkok, Thailand; and then on to Java, Bali and Lombok, Indonesia.
1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715
I knew nothing of Singapore before I arrived. With just 24 hours to explore this new city before I left on the Azamara Club Cruises Quest, bound for Thailand and Bali, I knew I needed a good home base to explore from, and to catch up on sleep...
After flying roughly twenty hours from New York City, I landed in Manhattan. Welcomed in this chic nightlife spot at The Regent Singapore, Manhattan's elegant feels is "inspired by the 19th century's Golden Age of cocktails and fine drinking." The...
Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani, Thailand
When you arrive to Ko Samui and grab a tourist map, one of the first sites you see is Wat Phra Yai, or the "Big Buddha." You negotiate with a taxi driver for how many bahts you will pay to have him drive you around the island for the day, and head...
296 1 หมู่ 7 ถนน สุขุมวิท ตำบล บางปูใหม่ อำเภอเมืองสมุทรปราการ สมุทรปราการ 10280, Thailand
The Ancient City, or Muang Boran, is one of the world’s largest outdoor museums. It features a 200-acre city with 109 scaled down copies of Thailand’s most famous monuments and architectural attractions all in one place. Located in Samut Prakan...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
Phra Prathom Chedi, Mueang Nakhon Pathom District, Nakhon Pathom 73000, Thailand
It is nearly impossible to go to Bangkok, and not take a Tuk Tuk. They are everywhere - zipping in and out of the dense Bangkok traffic, brightly colored and each with its own unique decor and attitude, reminding me slightly of customized parade...
Bangkok, Thailand
Like in most Chinatown neighborhoods found around the world, be it in New York City, Toronto or London, when you step inside a bustling Chinatown community, you can find just about anything there. The same is true of Bangkok's, but it has its own...
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Jl. Badrawati, Kw. Candi Borobudur, Borobudur, Magelang, Jawa Tengah, Indonesia
It's no wonder that Borobudur, a Mahayana Buddhist Temple located in central Java, Indonesia, is a UNESCO World Heritage site. When you walk up and see the grounds, the unbelievably intricate carvings, and all the Buddha statues perched along the...
Jalan Elephant Safari Park Banjar Desa Taro Tegallalang, Taro, Tegallalang, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80561, Indonesia
Bali is a place of magic: the smells and sounds of the rain as it hits the rice paddies and fields of taro, the fragrant scent of burning incense and fresh flower offerings everywhere, and the smiles: it's the smiles of the people that stand out...
Before I experienced a trip to Bali, I associated Bali with the word "hot"- but would have never paired it with "hot springs." It wasn't until our ship first sailed in to the northern side of the island, arriving to Celukan Bawang, that I learned...
I walked off of the ship and in to the port of Lombok, I and told a taxi driver to bring me to the best beach on the island: one that wasn't too touristy, that wasn't overly crowded, and one with beautiful blue water. He understood English well,...
