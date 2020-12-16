2 Perfect Weeks: Thailand & Indonesia

South East Asia had been a destination at the top of my list for years- everything I had heard about it, from the places steeped in spiritual and historical significance, to the friendliness of the people and the beauty of the beaches and landscapes, seemed magical. I visited these countries recently while on board the Azamara Quest, a boutique cruise ship that departed from Singapore, and sailed to Ko Samui and Bangkok, Thailand; and then on to Java, Bali and Lombok, Indonesia.