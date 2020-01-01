17 Amazing Leaps
Collected by Danielle Walsh , AFAR Contributor
From cliff jumping in Hawaii to sky diving in Queenstown, these 17 jumps are bound to be unforgettable.
1274 Miyanomori, Chuo Ward, Sapporo, Hokkaido 064-0958, Japan
Coming from a tropical country, it was interesting for me to explore the unfamiliar world of winter sports in one of the actual Olympic sites. Mt. Okura was one of the venues for the 1972 Olympics and home to ski jumping events. Today, it holds an...
Auckland, New Zealand
On a weekend trip around Auckland, our group made an afternoon stop at Lake Wainamu. Dark sand dunes surround a section of lake. For most, walking along these will suffice. For New Zealanders, seeing who can jump the farthest off the dune is the...
The Bora Bora St Regis is located on the reef that surrounds the central island, which is in the background of the picture. All of the rooms are over-water bungalows, and jumping off of the deck into the warm waters of the lagoon was an incredible...
Boracay, Malay, Philippines
Even during the low season White Beach on Boracay Island is full on. Dance music blares out of clubs and bars. Restaurant hawkers shout out their daily deals in front of massive seafood buffets. Korean tour groups block the beach path and touts...
Vagator, Goa 403519, India
While in Vagator, I came across a rather unusual festival. I was told by a local that it's called 'Happy Feast,' and it's some sort of celebration that is held in small villages in this area. The gist of it is that all the village men go from...
3419 Olympic Pkwy, Park City, UT 84098, USA
The Utah Olympic Park hosted the bobsled, luge, skeleton, and Nordic jumping events during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Utah. Now you can pretend to be an Olympian too. The park offers beginner ski jumping lessons during the summer (into the...
Chris Hani Rd, Klipspruit 318-Iq, Johannesburg, 1809, South Africa
At the Soweto Towers, adrenaline junkies can indulge in a wide variety of extreme activities, from bungee jumping and paintball to SCAD free falls, base jumping, rock climbing, and more. For the sane among us, there’s also an elevator to the...
5072 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33624, USA
AirHeads Trampoline Arena offers trampolining in a clean, safe environment. They stress the health benefits of the activity, but jumping is also just fun. Adventurous jumpers will want to try trampoline dodgeball. There's open jumping every day,...
