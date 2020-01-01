15 Off-the-Grid Places to Detox by the Water
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Whether unplugging completely on a coral island in the Bahamas or swimming with parrotfish off the coast of Mozambique, you can still find places on the planet to escape the digital life. Here are 15 lovely, off-the-grid spots where the emphasis remains on absorbing and appreciating your natural surroundings.
Unnamed Road, Mozambique
The channel between Bazaruto and Benguerra islands provides access to deep gullies during low tide. The Azura resort runs trips to Two Mile Reef, where snorkelers can swim with parrotfish and sea horses. Illustration by Polly Becker. This appeared...
Tikehau, French Polynesia
This oval-shaped atoll in the Tuamotu island group strung across the South Pacific Ocean some 300 kilometers from Tahiti is covered in pink and China white sand and surrounded by a jaw-droppingly beautiful turquoise, jade, and cerulean hued lagoon...
Near the northern end of Andros Island, about 15 minutes by air from Nassau, remote Kamalame Cay is worth the effort it takes to get there. The 96-acre private island features 34 rustic-chic rooms and suites, all within steps of a white-sand...
Unnamed Road, The Bahamas
It is not quite accurate to say that this 13-room beachfront property on sparsely populated South Andros Island is off the beaten path. Sure, there are no roads to bring you here, and the only neighbors are the denizens of the 125-acre nature...
Bazaruto Island, Mozambique
One of Africa’s only surviving colonies of dugong, a cousin to the manatee, lives amid the Bazaruto Archipelago’s curling vines of seaweed. A team of conservationists based at Marlin Lodge monitors the creatures weekly. Guests can participate in...
Vilankulos, Mozambique
Traditional fishing boats, or dhows, catch the tropical winds with durable cloth sails. Sailaway Dhow Safaris leads snorkeling and kite-surfing excursions aboard the 26- to 40-foot boats. Illustration by Polly Becker. This appeared in the...
Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania
As easy as it would be to spend an entire trip to Zanzibar lazing around on soft-sand beaches, it’s well worth skipping an hour or two of sunbathing to see Stone Town, the ancient district of Zanzibar. With its narrow cobblestoned streets,...
Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
Val Des Pitons Forbidden Beach La Baie de Silence, St Lucia
For a taste of Miami by way of St. Lucia, look no further than Sugar Beach. Set on a white-sand crescent between the Piton mountains—within a 100-acre former sugar plantation studded with shady palm trees—the resort’s...
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
Peru
Housed in a refurbished building on a four-acre private peninsula, this all-inclusive luxury resort is far more expensive than most hotels on Lake Titicaca, but it’s well worth the splurge. Not only are all of your meals, cocktails, and most...
Strada Provinciale 94 Panoramica C Smeralda, 07021 Olbia SS, Italy
There are few places that blend dramatic scenery, old-world history, and stellar food culture as beautifully as Sardinia. In early summer, wildflowers color the island, cherries are at their juiciest, and many regions are surprisingly tourist...
