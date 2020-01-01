Where are you going?
15 Awesome Tree-House Lodgings around World

Collected by Steve Robsk
New Orleans in Photos

French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
Aqua Wellness Resort

1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
Redwood Treehouse

Warkworth, New Zealand
Redwood Treehouse, Warkworth, New Zealand: They only allow reservations for major functions like weddings and receptions, but simply paying the tree-houses a visit outside of Auckland is surely worth it. They operate purely on an ask-and-receive...
Harads

960 24 Harads, Sweden
It may look small but you get the purest, most epic, view of the northern lights when you stay with the Treehotel in Sweden. And it's not all too difficult to drive to from the airport.
Treebones Resort

71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
Buena Vista Surf Club

Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
La Sultana Hotel

403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that...
Treehotel AB

Edeforsvägen 2A, 960 24 Harads, Sweden

Five futuristic tree houses, from the Bird’s Nest to a full-size UFO, were built with minimal impact on the Lule River Valley. The newest tree room, Mirrorcube, has reflective glass walls that disappear into the pines. After a meal of local elk or...

Juvet Landscape Hotel

Scandinavia
Every detail at this former farm has been carefully executed to highlight the spectacular setting, a nature preserve near Norway’s southwest coast. The hotel’s nine wood cabins hover atop metal rods discreetly drilled into boulders...
