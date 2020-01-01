14 Ideas for Summer Travel
Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Lakes, beaches, long nights, and warm-weather fun
Neuchâtel, Switzerland
"Un autre enfant, une autre fenêtre!--Another kid, another window!" Check out the second floor of this Renaissance building. Local legend in Neuchâtel says that when construction on this house began, the architect had six children. As the work...
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
The Bora Bora St Regis is located on the reef that surrounds the central island, which is in the background of the picture. All of the rooms are over-water bungalows, and jumping off of the deck into the warm waters of the lagoon was an incredible...
Worth Matravers, Swanage BH19 3LF, UK
Located in the picturesque village of Worth Matravers in Dorset the Square and Compass Inn is a beautiful old pub which has been an alehouse since 1776 and has historic connections with smuggling. This is the perfect place to stop after a bracing...
