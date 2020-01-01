Where are you going?
14 Ideas for Summer Travel

Collected by Serena Renner , AFAR Contributor
Lakes, beaches, long nights, and warm-weather fun
Neuchâtel

Neuchâtel, Switzerland
"Un autre enfant, une autre fenêtre!--Another kid, another window!" Check out the second floor of this Renaissance building. Local legend in Neuchâtel says that when construction on this house began, the architect had six children. As the work...
Tulum

Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Gozalandia

Sec Gozalandia, San Sebastián 00685, Puerto Rico
As with many other natural wonders in Puerto Rico, there isn't a clearly defined marker. Normally, to find Gozalandia, you would first have to visit it with a local, because getting directions there can be complicated. Lately, thereis talk of...
Romantic Beach

Pulau Perhentian Kecil, Besut, Terengganu, Malaysia
A visit to the Perhentian Islands is a must if you find yourself in Malaysia and want some beach time! If you want a nice quaint island stay on Perhentian Besar. If you are looking for more action then stay on Perhentian Kecil, but even Kecil is...
Reykjavik in Photos

Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Visiting Iceland, one of the things you notice most is the contrasts that run throughout the country. These geothermal pools near the Blue Lagoon outside Reykjavik are a prime example of that. There was snow covering the hills surrounding the...
Sanur

Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
Sanur is a beautiful and quaint part of Bali with hotels along the boardwalk that lines the beach. The boardwalk really makes Sanur special, as walking in Bali can be treacherous in most of the towns with narrow streets and tiny sidewalks, but...
Ruschmeyer's

161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA

It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....

Jean-Talon Market

7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
After Toronto, Montréal is the Canadian city with the largest population of residents of Italian descent. For more than a century, the community has been centered in one of the city's most charming neighborhoods, Little Italy. The way to the heart...
More Details >
The St. Regis Bora Bora Resort

The Bora Bora St Regis is located on the reef that surrounds the central island, which is in the background of the picture. All of the rooms are over-water bungalows, and jumping off of the deck into the warm waters of the lagoon was an incredible...
The Square and Compass Inn

Worth Matravers, Swanage BH19 3LF, UK
Located in the picturesque village of Worth Matravers in Dorset the Square and Compass Inn is a beautiful old pub which has been an alehouse since 1776 and has historic connections with smuggling. This is the perfect place to stop after a bracing...
