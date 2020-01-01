Where are you going?
13 Awesome Animal Adventures

Collected by Ariel Ramchandani , AFAR Contributor
Bwindi Impenetrable National Park

Buhoma, Uganda
“You are very lucky!” my guide told me. “You will have the gorillas all to yourself!” He seemed pleased for me in my rare situation of being the lone tracker to see one of the habituated gorilla families in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable Forest....
Ngorongoro Crater

Tanzania
Ngorongoro Crater is one of the world's greatest natural spectacles, its magical setting and abundant wildlife never failing to enthrall you. However the crater is just a small part of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area which offers a whole range of...
Galápagos Province

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
Magdalena Bay

Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The ocean churns as a 36-ton mammal swims up to the boat. With your arm plunged into the cool water, you await the touch of a California gray whale. Like a house cat craving a scratch on the head, the whale pushes its rubbery skin, rough with...
Adventure Life

Namibia
Namibia’s Palmwag Concession is home to one of the world’s largest populations of rare, free-roaming black rhinos, not to mention Hartmann’s mountain zebras, desert-adapted lions, leopards, and cheetahs. With Adventure...
