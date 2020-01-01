Where are you going?
Collected by desirée Rosario-Moodie
Máncora

Máncora District, Peru
A true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of...
Machu Pichu

Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Tayrona National Park

Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
Santo Domingo Square

Cl. 35, Cartagena, Provincia de Cartagena, Bolívar, Colombia
One of the best things to do in Cartagena is to wander the streets at night. The city comes alive with music and laughter. La buena vida!
Bar do Mineiro

Rua Paschoal Carlos Magno, 99 - Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20240-290, Brazil
The Santa Teresa district is a tangle of cobblestone streets and crumbling landmarks perched above the city. It’s undergoing a renaissance thanks to anchors such as the restored Hotel Santa Teresa and the working-class eatery Bar do Mineiro. The...
Bonfim

Bonfim, Salvador - BA, Brazil
The Bonfim church in Salvador, Brazil has become famous for their colorful wish ribbons. Thousands of ribbons are tied to the fence surrounding the church. It's an amazing sight and ritual! Visitors to the church can tie a ribbon to their wrist...
Chapada Diamantina

Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
São Joaquim Market

Comércio, Salvador - BA, 40015-310, Brazil
The São Joaquim market in Salvador, Brazil, offers a broad spectrum of merchandise. At the far end of the market you can even purchase live animals. While walking through this area I saw goats, chickens, ducks and doves. A baby goat costs around...
Parco Nazionale delle Cinque Terre

Riomaggiore SP, Italy
Hiking the Cinque Terre is an extraordinary way to explore the Ligurian Coast. Five villages connected only by hiking trail and rail with breathtaking coastal views and colorfully quaint villages. The trails can be challenging at times and it is...
Osteria Bancogiro

Campo San Giacometto, Ponte di Rialto, 122, 30125 Venezia VE, Italy

At the foot of the Rialto Bridge with fantastic views of the Grand Canal, Osteria Bancogiro sits under the archway of the Bancogiro (a bank founded in 1600) from which the tavern gets its name. Here, you'll find a ground-floor wine bar serving...

Duomo di Santa Maria del Fiore

Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
The cathedral, usuallycalled the Duomo, is Florence’s most recognizablebuilding. You are able to catch glimpses of itsmagnificent red-tiled cupola from just about anywhere in the city center. Construction on the church complexbegan in 1296 and the...
Bridge of Sighs

Piazza San Marco, 1, 30122 Venezia VE, Italy
The Ponte dei Sospiri was given its English name by part-time Venice resident Lord Byron, who wrote in Childe Harold's Pilgrimage: "I stood in Venice on a Bridge of Sighs, a palace and a prison on each hand." Byron's travelogue nails it: When you...
