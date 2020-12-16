12 Must-Do Experiences in Miami
Collected by GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert
Miami is one of the hottest vacation destinations in the South. There are endless options for entertainment throughout Miami's various neighborhoods. At times, it can be a bit overwhelming to choose what to pick during a trip. This list has combined the 12 must-do experiences in Miami. The activities range from art walks, animal encounters, special events, cultural traditions and many more.
Save Place
12400 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL 33177, USA
Zoo Miami houses more than 2,000 wild animals in a cageless setting that gives the visitor the feeling of embarking on a safari. Guests can remain cool throughout various water play areas, hand feed giraffes, ride camels, encounter Indian rhinos,...
Save Place
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
Save Place
10901 Old Cutler Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33156, USA
While I went to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their annual Chocolate Festival, I took time to walk around and found a little spot I'd previously overlooked. With a nearby bench, I took in a few moments to enjoy the sound of the water...
Save Place
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The Adrienne Arsht Center is a performing arts venue and cultural hub where the Miami City Ballet, the New World Symphony, and the Miami Symphony Orchestra perform. There are also series from the Cleveland Orchestra and the Florida...
Save Place
1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite...
Save Place
1100 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
One of only two hotels right on Biscayne Bay (the other is the Standard), rooms at Mondrian South Beach are coveted by guests wanting a stellar view. Designed by Dutchman Marcel Wanders, the hotel's decor is intended to evoke a sense that one is...
Save Place
222 14th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Deuce a dive bar that has been in Miami for 99 years. The bar is filled with locals, most of which are repeat guests. There is still a new look of hipsters and trendy types to enjoy the enjoying the 11-hour happy hour from 8am-7pm. It's not at...
Save Place
280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134, USA
I love the art scene in Miami. There's a wide variety of performance venues around town that are affordable and entertaining. I'm a frequent attendee. When I heard that the historic Miracle Theatre in downtown Coral Gables was showing the final...
Save Place
3500 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Save Place
1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Let me put the good news front and center: This is not your father’s Ritz-Carlton (nor your mother’s). For example take the infinity pool, which practically drops you in the Atlantic. Then, there’s the art deco décor,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25