It's where the ancient rainforest meets the sea and the home of The Great Barrier Reef, its Whitsunday Passage is a dream destination for avid sailers, snorkellers and sunbakers, while the rise of design hotels such as Qualia and QT sets a new tone for Queensland. From exploring the Daintree Forest to partying in Cairns, joining tourists and dingoes alike on Fraser Island, we're hard pressed to narrow down our must-see for the "sunshine state".