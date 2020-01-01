16 Experiences You'll Love in the Twin Cities
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
The Twin Cities are at the cultural confluence of the historic and the hip, where family-run diners, indie rock shows, and street art are held in as high esteem as fine dining restaurants, the orchestra, and museums. Here there are all the bright lights you want, the nature you need, and the cheese-stuffed burgers you crave.
Save Place
Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis, MN, USA
This former railroad bridge, built across the Mississippi River in the 1880s, is now a pedestrian and bike path perfect for strolling between parks. With panoramic views of the downtown skyline, river, and St. Anthony Falls, Stone Arch Bridge is a...
Save Place
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415, USA
Although the new Guthrie Theater was only completed in 2006, it has a rich history in the resident-theater movement of the 1960s. Architect Jean Nouvel created this stunning masterpiece that is worth visiting even if not attending a show, although...
Save Place
Minneapolis, MN, USA
With over 20 lakes, Minneapolis is truly a water city—which is roughly what its name means in the Dakota language of the area's original American Indian inhabitants. The 1555-acre Chain of Lakes district highlights the best of this water-filled...
Save Place
240 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN 55102, USA
Scattered with Victorian mansions, St. Paul's tree-lined Summit Ave. is one of the most beautiful residential streets in the Midwest, with famous former residents including author F. Scott Fitzgerald and early railroad entrepreneur James J. Hill....
Save Place
Office-G10, 920 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
The Twin Cities' diversity is displayed with full fanfare at this vibrant, internationally focused market of food, grocery, and craft vendors from around the world. Favorites include East African dishes like the camel burger and sambusas at Safari...
Save Place
Uptown, Minneapolis, MN, USA
The main thoroughfares and side streets of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues in the Uptown District are packed with boutiques, cafes, galleries, indie theaters, restaurants, and bars. The area is great for a day of urban wandering and is right near the...
Save Place
4801 S Minnehaha Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417, USA
One of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find everything...
Save Place
3500 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
When visiting the Twin Cities, you have to try a Jucy Lucy. And if you’re going to try a Jucy Lucy, you have to go to Matt’s Bar & Grill, which is widely believed to have invented it. In this inverted cheeseburger of sorts, the...
Save Place
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
Save Place
Minneapolis, MN, USA
The Twin Cities are known for their extensive downtown Skyway systems, blocks of climate-controlled covered footbridges that connect buildings and allow residents (and visitors) to comfortably navigate the area anytime of year. Hubs of indoor...
Save Place
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Located next door to the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden features more than 60 works by big names like Alexander Calder, Sol LeWitt, and Robert Indiana. At its center stands Claes Oldenburg’s iconic Spoonbridge and Cherr...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever