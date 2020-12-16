12 Experiences: Cambodia, China and Vietnam
Collected by Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert
Highlights from my independent travels...
Siem Reap Angkor High School Road Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17254, Cambodia
Upon arrival, after a long, dusty drive from Phnom Penh, we were greeted like old friends and given sweet welcome drinks, garnished with orchids, in silver cups and refreshing cool towels. The best way I can describe this boutique hotel is it's...
6 Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Phú Hoà, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
My best food tip? Ask your taxi driver for the best place to eat. You'll be pleasantly surprised. That's how I came to Lac Thien, a street cafe, for Banh Khoai--a savory crepe pan-fried to a golden crisp, stuffed with shrimp, bean sprouts and...
Pudong, Shanghai, China
On Century Avenue in Pudong near the Shanghai World Financial Center (currently the tallest building in China), kite vendors fly and sell kites. The kites soar to the height of the super high skyscrapers. There's a Chinese saying, "Those who fly a...
8 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm, Phú Cát, Thành phố Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam
When Vietnamese go to Vietnam, they go with a food list to check off. On the top of my list was Banh Beo, like my grandmother (Ba Noi, in Vietnamese) used to make. It is a common dish of Hue, my father's hometown in central Vietnam. The steamed...
341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
Pudong, Shanghai, China
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Siem Reap Province, Cambodia
Just another day at the office for this cured meat vendor at the Old Market, one of the largest and busiest markets in Siem Reap. On the hottest day, it's a surprisingly cool spot to wander and haggle. Pass by aisles and aisles of seafood, meat...
Pub Street Area , Mondol 1 Village 284, 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
While cute souvenir shops and even haute couture boutiques exemplify the changing face of the retail scene in Siem Reap, the city’s famous Old Market remains a heady hub of traditional trade and commerce. Located right in the heart of town, Psar...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Shang Hai Lao Jie, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
After getting your bearings from atop the world's highest observation deck at Shanghai World Financial Center, visit the other side of The Bund. Meander through the side streets and alleys of Old Shanghai, where you can find city life as it's been...
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
My favorite thing to do, when traveling, is wander the streets. It's the best place to people watch, chat with locals, and find food stalls with some of the yummiest eats. Most of the major sights of Phnom Penh are within a short walking distance,...
