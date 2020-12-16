11 Vintage Shopping Destinations
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
There's something so rewarding about taking something old—whether it be clothing, glassware, or even vinyl—and giving it new life. Here are 11 places to do just that.
R. Anchieta 11, 1200-445 Lisboa, Portugal
Lisbon’s most exciting shopping experience awaits at A Vida Portuguesa, a boutique that has single-handedly resurrected some of the country’s most iconic products. The selection ranges from retro soaps with Art Deco labels to artisan...
173 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Astier de Villatte is well known for its light weight white porcelain plates and dishes, all shown in a big wooden closet at the entrance hall of the store, alongside home perfumes, candles and other colored decorative dishes. It serves as a...
Firuzağa Mahallesi, Bostanbaşı Cd. No:19, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
The Çukurcuma neighborhood, just a short walk down the hill from Istanbul’s busy İstiklal Caddesi, is an antique, vintage, and retro lover’s delight. Step onto Faik Paşa Street or Turnacıbaşı Street and you step back in time....
Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware, vintage...
14 Bacon St, Shoreditch, London E1 6LF, UK
Victorian, Edwardian, and period pieces from the 1920s through the 1950s are the specialty of this vintage shop off Brick Lane. We love their lace, and they always have a cool selection of gloves and hats. There is a cute café upstairs where bands...
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a...
Crown St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
On the first Saturday of the month, locals shop for vintage apparel and antique home decor at this flea market.
525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Want to hang where the locals do? Come to The Duce. This place has everything you could possibly want, including a soda pop fountain, a bar serving Prohibition-era cocktails, an old-school clothesline, a boxing ring, hula hoops, a coffee stand,...
101 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
The Marais has no shortage of charming stores, designer boutiques and international labels but one of my favorite additions to the neighborhood is Delphine Pariente's namesake shop. The designer trained with Christian Lacroix, Jean-Paul Gaultier...
