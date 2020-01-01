11 Relaxing Beach Stays
Collected by Afar Magazine
There's nothing like rolling out of bed, throwing on a bathing suit, and walking a short distance for a day on the sand. From Chile's mountainous coast to Hawaii's tropical waterfront, these retreats are every beach lover's dream.
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Housed on a 1,100-foot stretch of beachfront, Grace Bay Club is as stylishly current as it was in 1993, when it became the first luxury hotel to open on the then nearly empty sands of Grace Bay. From its original 21 rooms, the upscale property has...
St. Elizabeth Parish, Treasure Beach, Jamaica
A collection of 31 idiosyncratically designed and decorated cottages (think Morocco does sea glass) on Jamaica’s isolated south coast, Jakes attracts a stylish but relaxed crowd that doesn’t mind the two-hour drive from Montego Bay, the middling...
4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Fontainebleau is perhaps Miami's most legendary hotel, dating back to the mid-20th-century golden age of South Beach's social scene. Opened in 1954, the hotel has seen a number of celebrities—as well as scandals—over its six decades. Frank Sinatra...
Vero Beach is somewhat off the tourism radar. (Those in the know may like to keep it so.) Vero attracts travelers with its golf courses, beaches and a luxury vibe, coupled with an Old Florida feel. Spend a few days at the Vero Beach Hotel &...
Carretera Cancún-Tulum KM 51, Punta Maroma, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Just 25 minutes from Cancún's international airport is Belmond Maroma Resort & Spa, surrounded by 200 acres of preserved jungle. Guests here still enjoy direct access to the Caribbean Sea and its powdery, white-sand beach, as well...
72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A favorite among Hollywood royalty, the Big Island’s Four Seasons is more secluded than its sister property on Maui. It sits on 863 acres of palm-fringed coastline, with little else for miles in any direction, other than two exclusive golf...
62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
The sweet smell of plumeria floats on gentle trade winds into each guest room at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel. When entering the room, you may be surprised that floor-to-ceiling picture windows and a beautiful private lanai (patio) beckon you to step...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say...
