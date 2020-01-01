11 Hotels for Wellness-Seeking Travelers
Collected by Afar Magazine
From a lush retreat in Mexico to an urban oasis in Hong Kong, these hotels around the globe have mastered the art of wellness.
15 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong
This contemporary hotel in the financial and luxury heart of Central, Hong Kong, goes above and beyond five-star requirements. The design juxtaposes marble, dark wood, and light leather with pops of gold and statement art pieces such as an...
México 307, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Secluded and service-oriented are the adjectives that best describe Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort in Playa del Carmen that opened in 2008. At 1,600 acres, the resort is expansive, offering plenty of room for guests to feel that they have their own...
Via Alberto Cadlolo, 101, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Mozambique
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Two plane flights, plus a drive and you arrive to this tiny island off the coast of Mozambique in the Bazaruto Archipelago. The former Indigo Bay Hotel was the nicest accommodation on the island when it...
No. 201號, Section 2, Dunhua South Road, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106
Taipei’s dual-tower Shangri-la Far Eastern Plaza Hotel lives up to the utopian connotations of its brand name. Though clearly luxurious, tamped-down earth tones and Song-dynasty decor in the guestrooms and common areas keep this hotel from...
6801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
The all-suite historic Carillon Miami Beach sits along private white sands forming its own luxury haven. An anchor for the North Beach neighborhood, the hotel is the perfect base for exploring the endless attractions and events that surround it....
98 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Set right on the banks of Lady Bird Lake as it passes downtown, the Four Seasons Hotel Austin performs the impressive juggling act of feeling like both a glamorous city stay and a picturesque, elegant resort. On one side is Live Oak, a local hot...
Jl. Surapati, Tua, Marga, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 80116, Indonesia
With Indonesian names that translate to earthy concepts like “wind song” or “forest in the mist,” the terracotta and thatched-roof residences at the 22-acre Como Shambhala Estate encourage quiet reflection. They jut from...
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
Gotthardstrasse 4, 6490 Andermatt, Switzerland
Opened in 2013, The Chedi Andermatt enjoys a unique location in the charming village of Andermatt in the Ursern Valley. Designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy, the luxurious hotel draws on both Alpine and Asian influences, spanning...
