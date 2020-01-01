10 year anniversary
Book a horseback-riding tour along Provo's white-sand beaches with Provo Ponies, which is owned by the affable Camille Slattery and located on the southeast end of the island. They offer two guided rides Monday through Friday (one in the morning,...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Honor the memory of Papa Hemingway's love of island living with a meal at this popular beachfront restaurant, located at the Sands, along Grace Bay Road, in Providenciales. From the open-air deck, you can enjoy a great view of the ocean and a...
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
To satisfy your shopping itch on Providenciales, make a stop at the Salt Mills Plaza, centrally located in Grace Bay. The shopping center has art galleries, restaurants, souvenir shops, and a bank. Also to be found there is Potcake Place,...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The centerpiece of Turks and Caicos is Grace Bay, on the island of Providenciales (known locally as Provo), where the miles-long sugar-sand shore routinely tops "best beach" lists for the Caribbean and the world. The inland area along this...
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The color and clarity of the Turks & Caicos water comes partially from the crushed pink coral sand sea bottom. This visibility, combined with coral heads and plenty of colorful fish also make it an amazing diving destination. Dive Provo is the top...
On remote and unspoiled North Caicos, which can be visited on day trips from Provo, the Barracuda Beach Bar is part of the Pelican Beach Hotel. It is a super low-key seafood restaurant and bar on remote Whitby Beach. Come on Friday nights, when...
To satisfy your conch craving, stop at Bugaloo's Conch Crawl on the south side of Providenciales, just a few minutes from Chalk Sound. The beachfront restaurant in Five Cays has indoor and outdoor seating, with some of the tables...
Kew Town Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Exploring the 40 islands and islets of Turks and Caicos is guaranteed to provide some of the most spectacular tropical vistas you’ve ever seen. Luckily, Island Vibes Tours will be happy to pick you up from the beach in front of Grace Bay Club....
Book a sunset charter on Atebeyra, a boat that comes with a rum-running history (she ran booze during prohibition) for a unique evening excursion. The boat can also be chartered for day trips to the outer islands where you can spend the day lazing...
