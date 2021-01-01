10 Ways to Get Outdoors at Monarch Beach
Sponsored by Monarch Beach Resort
A stay at Monarch Beach Resort makes it easy to get outside and enjoy the California sunshine and the spectacular location on the Orange County coast. Whether you are using the resort’s premier facilities and organized activities or heading out on your own to explore Dana Point, Laguna Beach, and other nearby sights, there’s an abundance of options.
A complimentary Woodie-style tram takes guests to the resort’s beautiful beach with its curving stretch of golden sand. It’s the perfect spot to try a body boarding lesson or stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) with a surf host. Or just relax on a...
Get a great workout and take in incredible views when you walk or run along the nature trails near the resort. The short Bluff Top Trail overlooks Dana Point Harbor for an easy introduction to the area or head to the San Clemente Beach Trail which...
The Pacific Ocean is a fitting backdrop to Monarch Beach’s peerless 18-hole golf course, which accommodates both amateur and seasoned golfers. And now guests can “surf” the greens on a GolfBoard, designed by surf legend Laird Hamilton. Powered by...
While yoga classes are offered daily at the resort year round, from May to September, guests can join the Miraval Life in Balance Spa’s Mindfulness Instructors on a special monthly immersion in outdoor meditation and gentle yoga, lit by candles...
Soak up the scene by the resort pool and laze the day away in one of the private cabanas ordering frozen drinks from Sombra, the poolside Mexican cantina; go for a refreshing swim; or relax in one of two infinity edge whirlpool spas, all facing...
Renting a conventional or electric bike is one of the best ways to be out in the fresh air and get the lay of the land around the resort. Cycle on trails along Salt Creek Beach, through Doheny Beach State Park, or all the way to San Juan...
Monarch Beach makes it easy to indulge in alfresco dining. Before heading out for the day’s adventures, pop into the Part & Parcel Market for custom sandwiches made with freshly baked bread, just-picked salads, and goodies such as macarons and...
Guests who want to follow self-led running routes can download the resort’s virtual running partner, the RunGo app, and receive directions through their headphones. Explore the coastal cliffs of Dana Point, run along Salt Creek and Monarch...
Forgot your racquet? No problem, loaner racquets are available to guests who want to play on one of the resort’s eight hard courts. Tennis pros are available for lessons and a ball machine can be rented for those who want to work on their return.
