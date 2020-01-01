10 Truly Unplugged Stays
Collected by Afar Magazine
Hotels and homes committed to an electricity-free life (or at least to using alternative sources of energy).
Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
This is what I love about seeing a region from the saddle of a bicycle. You're able to really witness all that is around you, none of it becomes a blur outside of a speeding car window. It was late morning on the second day of a six day biking New...
Limón Province, Costa Rica
Tucked in the Rainforest of Costa Rica is this incredible Ecolodge. We whitewater rafted all morning to arrive at the lodge, our river guides acted as chefs and general grounds keepers upon arrival, and we were treated to the absolute best food we...
Padangbai, Manggis, Karangasem Regency, Bali 80871, Indonesia
The Bloo Lagoon Village is a group of villas built in the most eco-friendly way possible, perched above the Blue Lagoon beach in the sleepy town of Padang Bai, East Bali. Many of the villas are owned by the Bloo Lagoon "residents" who rent their...
Kalispell, MT, MT, USA
I heard about Polebridge from an Australian-Indonesian man named Wayne. He's the owner of the Backpacker's Hostel in Bozeman, Montana. "There are only two hostels in the world that I rave about," he said, gushing. "The Hostel in the Forest in...
3335 Village Dr, Teton Village, WY 83025, USA
Located slopeside at Teton Village, the LEED-certified Hotel Terra Jackson Hole is convenient and green. Clean energy sources provide electricity, and the hotel uses efficient heating and cooling systems. From $135. (307) 739-4000.
