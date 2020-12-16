10 Presidential Suites for a Pampering Hotel Stay
Collected by Afar Magazine
If you're looking for an ultra-elegant stay fit for a president, then search no further. From the InterContinental Mark Hopkins to the Palace Hotel in Tokyo, we've collected our list of luxurious hotel suites from around the world that are worth keeping on your hospitality bucket list.
Save Place
2-1-1, ２丁目-１ 日本橋室町 中央区 東京都 103-8328, Japan
Occupying the top nine floors of the Cesar Pelli–designed Nihonbashi Mitsui Tower, the Mandarin Oriental was designed to evoke Japan’s relationship with nature. The property itself resembles a tree, with its entrance at the bottom of...
Save Place
225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Modern yet classic, upscale yet relaxed, the Montage Beverly Hills channels the best of modern and classic California. Take Georgie Restaurant, where chef Geoffrey Zakarian made his Los Angeles debut: at breakfast, guests can enjoy avocado toast...
Save Place
12 Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604, USA
Hyatt heir John Pritzker spared no expense repurposing the 1893 home of the Chicago Athletic Association into one of the city’s most original, not to mention best located, boutique hotels. Local architects Hartshorne Plunkard retained the Venetian...
Save Place
Pacific Place, Supreme Ct Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Occupying a modern tower next toHong Kong Park and attached to the Pacific Place shopping center, Island Shangri-La is an earthly paradise on the edge of Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls in the lobby face a 140-year-old...
Save Place
800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Not everyone gets to live across the street from the White House. Before the current Italian-Renaissance hotel was constructed in 1927, the prime real estate was occupied by the homes of two little-known American icons: John Hay—personal...
Save Place
999 California St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
Rising up from the top of Nob Hill, the elegant InterContinental Mark Hopkins has a deep history in San Francisco. Mark Hopkins, one of the founders of the Central Pacific Railroad, built his mansion on this site in the 19th century. Most of the...
Save Place
11 E Walton St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
When the Waldorf Astoria took over the swank Elysian Hotel in 2012, it preserved the sumptuous room decor, the 14,000-square-foot spa, and the Greek Classicism–meets–French 1920s aesthetic. Located on the first 27 floors of a 60-story luxury...
Save Place
300 Poydras St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
First opened in 2004 in a former office building in the Central Business District, the Loews New Orleans Hotel completed a $4 million renovation in November 2014. The new look is modern, but with a nod to the Big Easy: rooms and suites (which, by...
Save Place
1 Chome-1-１ Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-0005, Japan
Anchoring a $1.2 billion mixed-use development, the 23-story Palace Hotel sits opposite the ancient Otemon Gate of Edo Castle and was designed to juxtapose tranquil green space and vibrant concrete jungle, with all guestrooms featuring views of...
Save Place
1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Upon waking in a sumptuous suite at the Jefferson, Thomas Jefferson himself might be perplexed; why, he might wonder, can he see the Washington Monument from a room that appears to belong in Monticello, his Virginia country estate? The textiles...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25