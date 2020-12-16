10 Off-the-Grid Ski Spots
Collected by Jen Murphy
Make your next ski trip a cultural experience by going a bit further afield. These ten spots all offer great snow but also colorful local character. After a day on the slopes unwind with an authentic spa treatment and of course don't forget to try the local après ski drink.
Mendoza, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
Kongeveien 26, 0787 Oslo, Norway
One of Oslo’s most recognizable landmarks is a former sanatorium designed in the “dragon style,” an ornate Norwegian variant on Swiss chalet architecture. Next door sits the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, rebuilt for the 2011 Nordic World Ski...
Lake Chūzenji, Chugushi, Nikko, Tochigi 321-1661, Japan
The Chuzenji Temple in Oku-nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, was originally founded in 784 by a Buddhist monk known as Shodo-shonin and is located on the shore of Lake Chuzenji, which is approximately 1,300 meters above sea level. In the middle of the...
3 Sitzmark St, Falls Creek VIC 3699, Australia
From your base camp in one of Huski’s airy apartments, ski the slopes at Falls Creek resort at night or take a snow kite lesson (think kiteboarding on snow) with Kite Republic. From $1,310 for two nights, July through August. 61/(0) 1-300-652-260....
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
The Bariloche region of Argentina is great for skiing in the winter, and hiking, biking and boating in the summer. A great place to stay in any season is the Llao Llao Hotel, located 25 min or so out of the main town, on the shore of the lake....
Stahovica, 1242 Stahovica, Slovenia
Ride the cable car at Velika Planina ski resort to the Zeleni Rob mountain hut, where you can savor a bowl of jota (bean and pickled turnip stew) with a glass of Lasko beer. 386/(0) 5-134-1406. This appeared in the November/December 2012 issue.
On our way from Sapporo to Lake Toya in Hokkaido, Japan, what emerged from the road ahead was this beautiful snow-capped mountain that looks very much like the famous majestic Mt. Fuji (highest mountain in Japan). And as we jokingly called out Mt....
Avenida Vitacura 5250 of. 304, Vitacura, Región Metropolitana, Chile
While sitting at dinner one night in Santiago with my brother, it occurred to us that we should try to ski and snowboard the Andes while we were there for a few days. A quick ask at our hostel, and we were set up for the ultimate day trip,...
