10 luxury hotels in Africa
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Sabi Sand Reserve, Mpumalanga, 1242, South Africa
Tennis, swimming, stargazing, and photography classes are standard summer camp activities here. Guests can also view elephants or hippos from a treehouse lookout. Rope bridges connect the 11 canopy suites of the Safari Lodge, recently updated with...
Tanzania
The 15 tented suites at Sayari Camp are nicely spread out; if you’re staying in one of the outlying ones, as I did, it can be a ten-minute stroll to breakfast. All the more room to enjoy the fixings: rain shower, deep tub, extravagant private...
Tanzania
The government gave Nomad Tanzania first dibs on location when it opened up the Lamai area for permanent tourist accommodations, and boy did both parties pick right. Built into the rocks, this 12-suite property has commanding views of the...
Benguerra Island, Mozambique
On Benguerra Island in the Bazaruto Archipelago, Azura is made up of 16 white-walled villas with pitched thatch roofs. Each villa has an unobstructed view that extends from the sand out to the sea. In the evening, recline on a wicker chair with a...
andBeyond Mnemba Island, Zanzibar, Tanzania
This lodge offers a private island stay, paired with the option of experiencing the Swahili architecture, music, and culture of Stone Town (Zanzibar’s main town, 20 minutes from Mnemba by boat plus a 90-minute drive). Ten...
Nanyuki, East, Kenya
An expansive cattle ranch, the upscale Borana has eight family-friendly cottages. Look for views of snowcapped Mount Kenya and elephants bathing in a nearby lake. Guests can accompany the manager on his daily rounds to see lions outside the cattle...
