Great hotel bars attract greatness. Sir Winston Churchill was a regular of the American Bar in London’s Savoy. Ernest Hemingway found inspiration on a stool at the bar of the Ritz Paris. Today, the bar at the Chateau Marmont lures Hollywood starlets. These new or newly renovated hotels, whether by the beach in Jamaica or on bustling Regent Street in London, take their cocktails seriously. Book a room: if you overimbibe, bed is just an elevator ride away.