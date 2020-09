10 Experiences Beyond the Temples in Cambodia

Cambodia is known for its incredible temples, specifically the famous Angkor Wat. But that’s not all the country has to offer. Visit the coast and dine at the crab shacks or venture to the cities for a glimpse of modern day Cambodia. Battambang, the second largest city offers respite for templed-out tourists with its well-preserved colonial architecture, growing artist community, and a new bed-and-breakfast devoted to food and textiles.