Where to Go in Fall

With the end of the frenetic summer travel season comes cooler days and fewer crowds in popular destinations, so slow down and savor your fall getaways. Not sure where to travel during this shoulder season? We’ve got you covered with some of our new favorite fall destinations for 2019

With the end of the frenetic summer travel season comes cooler days and fewer crowds in popular destinations, so slow down and savor your fall getaways. Not sure where to travel during this shoulder season? We’ve got you covered with some of our new favorite fall destinations for 2019: Head to Denver to get your arts and culture on at a landmark Monet exhibit or by mural-spotting in the fresh mountain air during the 10th anniversary of the Crush Walls street art festival. Go deeper in Lebanon along a hiking trail that stretches from one end of the country to the other—or simply book a stay in one of a new wave of countryside guesthouses. And in October, the skies over Albuquerque will fill with 600 hot air balloons during the annual Balloon Fiesta. Got the back-to-school blues? Don’t worry, beach season isn’t over yet; we’ve rounded up 12 beautiful European beaches that are exceptional at this time of year. But if you’d rather embrace the start of the academic year, plan a trip to one of our favorite college towns with off-campus appeal or get some cultural schooling at the best art exhibitions in the United States. Fall foliage fanatics will have plenty of options this year to go leaf-peeping on foot through the most scenic national parks or take in the beautiful fall colors in style on one of 14 train trips. In addition, September and October are ideal months to explore truly charming small towns in our own backyard, such as Grand Marais, Minnesota; Manchester, Vermont; and Park City, Utah.

Where to Go in Fall

The Best National Parks for Phenomenal Fall Foliage

Where to Go in Fall

The Sweetest U.S. Small Towns to Visit This Fall

Where to Go in Fall

14 Fall Foliage Train Rides

Why Lebanon’s 293-Mile Hiking Trail Is More Than a Trekking Route

12 Beautiful Beaches in Europe That Are Perfect for Fall Travel

Plan Your Socially Distanced Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map

