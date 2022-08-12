Discover Adventure in Québec

Sponsored by Bonjour Québec

Canada’s largest province promises a world of natural wonders, thrilling outdoor experiences, and warm hospitality. From majestic forests, picturesque waterfalls, glacier valleys, and dramatic fjords, Québec offers a diverse range of landscapes that will leave you awestruck.

Choose below from four itineraries across the province that focus on adventures in nature, active pursuits, and distinctive accommodations that allow you to experience the great outdoors in all its glory.

In Western Québec, you can explore the captivating regions of Outaouais and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Immerse yourself in the lush greenery of Outaouais, where you can bike one of North America’s largest cycling networks, hike along miles and miles of picturesque trails, or paddle through pristine waterways.

For glorious green vistas, and towering peaks, your adventure in the Laurentians and Lanaudière-Mauricie awaits. Feel the rush of adrenaline as you engage in a variety of exhilarating outdoor activities. This area offers endless opportunities for adventure seekers of all levels.

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Charlevoix, and the Fjord Du Saguenay make a standout itinerary for nature fans. Witness the beauty of the Rivière Saguenay fjord and spot wildlife in its depths. Visit charming towns and villages and immerse yourself in Québec’s culture and connection to the land.

Journey in Eastern Québec through the Maritimes to marvel at the pristine wilderness, where boreal and coastal regions coexist harmoniously, as you fall in love with Québec by the Sea.

Québec welcomes you with open arms and promises an adventure like no other. Whether you’re seeking fresh-air escapades, family fun, or rejuvenating wellness activities, this province has it all. Québec is calling, and your next extraordinary trip is ready for you.