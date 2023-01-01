A Bigger, Bolder Celebration

In 2016, we created the Travel Vanguard Awards to honor values-oriented leaders making positive changes in world. This year, we’re expanding our lens to focus on entire organizations that walk the walk to ensure that travel is a force for good. And in 2023, we’re thrilled to announce that AFAR and the travel industry will be back on stage to honor and celebrate the winning brands and their incredible work at our signature Vanguard Awards event in New York City.