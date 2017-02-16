Why You Should Take a French River Cruise

- 1 / 7Monet’s GivernyYou’ve seen them on calendars and museum walls. Now admire Claude Monet’s water lilies and gardens in person at Giverny, where the Impressionist lived and painted for 40 years. You can opt to bike or take a short bus ride here from the nearby port town of Vernon, which also inspired Monet. Check cruise availability.Marie-Eve Vallieres
- 2 / 7La Ferme Saint-SimeonOne of the exclusive treats of this August Uniworld sailing is a locavore meal at the Michelin-starred restaurant of La Ferme Saint-Simeon, a 17th-century Norman farmhouse with traditional half-timbered walls. Hotel La Ferme Saint-Simeon
- 3 / 7RouenSpend a day eating your way through Rouen's signature items like Camembert cheese and white cider—and walking it off on a tour including Notre Dame Cathedral and the site where Joan of Arc was burned at the state. Sara Tucker
- 4 / 7VersaillesSee how the French royals lived by touring the palace of your choice, either Château de Malmaison—once home to Napoleon's first empress, Josephine—or Versailles, made infamous by Marie Antoinette. Of the 700 rooms at Versailles, the most dazzling is the Hall of Mirrors. Jorge Garcia
- 5 / 7Historic Beaches of NormandyThe American Cemetery's marble crosses overlook Omaha Beach, one of the Normandy settings where decisive World War II battles took place. You'll gather here for a special remembrance ceremony after visiting your choice of either the American or Canadian landing beaches. Sara Tucker
- 6 / 7HonfleurThe Joie de Vivre will transport you along the Seine and through the Calvados countryside to the riverside city of Honfleur. Its Old Harbor charms with restaurants and shops while the Musée Eugène Boudin houses Impressionist works. Sara Tucker
- 7 / 7Luxembourg GardensYour river cruise begins and ends in Paris, giving you time to explore iconic attractions like the Luxembourg Gardens, lose yourself in the bohemian Montmartre quarter, or take a guided bike ride along the Seine. Sara Tucker