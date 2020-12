Why You Should Explore the Charms of Cuba During the Off-Season

The future of U.S.-Cuba relations may be uncertain , but the largest country in the Caribbean remains a dream destination for many travelers. To keep up with the demand, cruise companies and tour operators continue to add new Cuba itineraries. For some, the appeal is all about classic cars and cigars; for others, it’s about traveling deeper from the heart of old Havana to off-the-beaten-track destinations along the country’s east coast . As tourism in Cuba becomes more popular, escaping the crowds has become ever more important—and off-season travel might just be the answer.Recently, I explored off-season Cuba on smarTour’s The Best of Cuba tour as part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA). USTOA members are known for providing travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace-of-mind to destinations across the globe, so I was able to experience many sides of Cuba. Even better? Without the crowds, I found it easier to capture both iconic Cuban scenes and everyday life beyond the clichés. Click through to see highlights from my trip and then read more about my journey on the USTOA blog