Why You Should Explore the Charms of Cuba During the Off-Season

A Cuban QuartetIt's admittedly hard to visit Havana and not snap a million pictures of powder blue Chevrolets. At any moment in Cuba, a vintage car could zip by, which always makes for an incredible, classic photograph of old Havana. I took a lot of those photos, but I also loved capturing snapshots of daily life in the city. This scene of three men moving from one worksite to the next with their canine friend in tow is one of my favorites.Photo by Ben Schuyler
A Portrait of a PotterOne of the most memorable experiences from my time in Cuba was our visit to the home and studio Bernardo Valeriano Casanova Fuentes, a ceramic artist based in Camagüey. Fuentes is a man of few words. Instead, his son shared Fuentes' story while the artist quietly and attentively formed piece after piece at his potter's wheel. In a matter of ten minutes, he had produced a diverse collection of objects from single slab of clay.Photo by Ben Schuyler
Art in MotionThere is a lot of African influence in Cuban culture—you can see it in the visual arts, in music, food, and dance. I headed to the Palenque de los Congos Reales, a performing arts theater in Trinidad, Cuba, where performers of all ages present dances in traditional African garb. This particular piece reminded me of the many beautiful flowers around the city.Photo by Ben Schuyler
A Beach of One's OwnNot only did my off-season trip allow me to see some of Cuba's most popular spots without jostling with other tourists, but it also made the quieter moments more memorable. I stayed at Hotel Playa Pesquero, and would often head to the beach in the early morning and late afternoon to enjoy a relaxing, crowd-free swim in the warm Caribbean waters.Photo by Ben Schuyler
Capturing the CountrysideCuba is a large country, so we spent a decent amount of time traveling from one side of the island to the other. It was a great opportunity to think about everything I had seen in the previous days while taking in the diverse scenery on the other side of the window.Photo by Ben Schuyler
Just the Right MomentCuba is a photographer's dream, but the best photographs still require a little work. It takes patience and attention to capture quick moments like this one of a motorcyclist driving by a massive portrait of Che Guevera in the Plaza de la Revolución, but in the end, they're so worth it.Photo by Ben Schuyler
A Sweet RideSeeing unexpected sides of Cuba was fascinating, but exploring Havana in one of those iconic vintage automobiles was still a thrill. It was as if everything I dreamed Cuba would be had come to life, and I was smack dab in the middle of it.Photo by Ben Schuyler
Watching the World Go ByWe spent our final night in Camagüey navigating cobblestone streets by bici-taxis before visiting the atelier of artist Martha Jiménez at the Plaza del Carmen. The plaza is also home to a collection of her life-size bronze sculptures. On our way to dinner, we passed by this wistful dog, which was watching children playing soccer in the street nearby.Photo by Ben Schuyler
Picture PerfectI took this portrait of one of the dancers at the Palenque de los Congos Reales in Trinidad, Cuba, after he had performed a handful of traditional Afro-Cuban dances. His clothes and hair matched some of the colors in the building behind and we both agreed that it would make for a striking photograph.Photo by Ben Schuyler
Totally Swept AwayOld Havana, famous for old colonial buildings, is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site. While exploring that spectacular part of the city in the early morning, I spotted this man sweeping bean pods and fallen leaves from the towering trees in this pristine park. It was evident that Cuban people take a lot of pride in keeping their country beautiful.Photo by Ben Schuyler
- 11 / 11