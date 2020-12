Why the Canadian Arctic Should Top Every Traveler’s List

Visit the Arctic

I learned this firsthand last July during opening week at Arctic Watch Wilderness Lodge on Somerset Island in Nunavut. Located 500 miles above the Arctic Circle, it is the northernmost safari lodge on the planet and a partner of the adventure outfitter, Quark Expeditions . Founders Richard Weber and Josée Auclair have been running expeditions and treks to both poles since the mid-1980s, and Weber, long considered the most experienced North Pole explorer, recently received the prestigious Order of Canada honor. The couple’s two sons, Tessum and Nansen, help with the day-to-day management of Arctic Watch and Arctic Haven , the sister lodge in Ennadai Lake. They also lead adventure trips for kayakers, mountain bikers, heli-skiers, and wildlife photographers. Although I didn’t do anything too extreme in my weeklong stay at Arctic Watch, I did get a good feel for life at the 74th parallel north. Click ahead to get an idea of what the Arctic has in store—and details for planning your own Canadian escape.