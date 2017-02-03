Why the Canadian Arctic Should Top Every Traveler’s List

Bountiful Belugas

Most guests who travel to Arctic Watch come with the hope of seeing beluga whales. As the ice on the Northwest Passage thaws, the whales migrate to the Cunningham Inlet to nurse their babies and molt their skin in the warm, shallow waters. Although I managed to see two types of seals, a herd of musk oxen, a giant Arctic hare, and a host of unique birds (jaegers, peregrine falcons, feathery-footed ptarmigans), I missed the whale migration by just a few days. This image was shot by Nansen with the help of a drone.

Courtesy of Nansen Weber/Arctic Watch