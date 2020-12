Where to Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Canada's National Parks in 2017

What Not to Miss

First, meet at the Torngat Mountains Base Camp on Saglek Fjord for a safety briefing—you can also stay overnight here. After an introduction to the park, enlist the services of a trained Inuit polar bear guard on hiking expeditions, which double as cultural experiences of Inuit land. You’ll learn how to harvest the land and hear old Inuit legends while walking the same paths their ancestors walked many years ago. If you’re lucky, you might spot the northern lights after a day of fishing, hiking, and sightseeing by helicopter. The most intrepid can even mountain climb a set of scalable peaks—worth the effort for the panoramic views.