Where to Celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Canada's National Parks in 2017

What Not to Miss

Take enough time to truly experience Kluane National Park, as its rugged landscape makes for some of the best hiking in Canada. Home to 17 of Canada’s 20 highest peaks, the Cottonwood Trail is also a fantastic hike for native wildlife sightings, including mountain goats and Dall sheep. Opt to enlist the expertise of a park guide to explore further into the alpine tundra of the Coast Mountains, where glaciers and cirques are common. Raft past calving glaciers on the secluded Alsek River, or explore Kathleen Lake, an area surrounded by some of the park’s best hiking trails.