What It Looks Like to Eat Your Way Around the World

6. Egypt

Photo by McPhoto

In Egypt—and countries throughout the Middle East—bread is a staple food, and comes in a variety of shapes, flavors, and thicknesses. A majority of street eats, including ful medames (mashed fava beans with a blend of spices) and grilled kofta kebabs, are served with a warm loaf. Fruit and veg vendors like the one pictured here are a reminder of where each meal begins—with a little street shopping.