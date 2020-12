What It Looks Like to Eat Your Way Around the World

How many times have you been setting out on a trip, and someone shoots you a friendly, “Don’t eat any of the street food!” reminder? Whether your destination was New York City New Delhi , or Shanghai , chances are you’ve heard this at least once.In our May 2014 issue of AFAR, we did just the opposite, and embarked on a trip around the world à la food cart. As we snacked on perfectly fried pakora, picked up bags of salty popcorn, and practically inhaled a dozen dumplings, we thought about these words of Mark Twain, “Part of the secret of success in life is to eat what you like and let the food fight it out inside.” When it comes to these delicious street eats, we simply couldn’t agree more.