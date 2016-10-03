Travel with Christine Amorose

- 1 / 10Travel with Christine AmoroseClick through the slideshow for a glimpse into @cestchristine’s adventures.
Photo by @cestchristine
- 2 / 10Brooklyn“Back in NYC just in time for peak bloom: early morning flower date.”
Photo by @cestchristine
- 3 / 10
- 4 / 10
- 5 / 10Massachusetts“Third annual weekend at the lakehouse, although @cestgertie learned to swim this trip so it’s already been the best.”
Photo by @cestchristine
- 6 / 10
- 7 / 10
- 8 / 10Cannes“When I was 19, my mom and I ate pizza and drank rosé across the street from this. It’s been one of my favorite murals in the world ever since.”
Photo by @cestchristine
- 9 / 10
- 10 / 10Los Angeles“Because I’m in L.A. and every day feels like summer here. Indulging in my childhood favorite flavor: cherries jubilee between two double fudge cookies.”
Photo by @cestchristine