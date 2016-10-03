Travel with Christine Amorose

Where are you going?
Click through the slideshow for a glimpse into @cestchristine’s adventures.
By Ashley Goldsmith
    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 2 / 10
    Brooklyn
    “Back in NYC just in time for peak bloom: early morning flower date.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 3 / 10
    Cape Town
    “The village where Nelson Mandela’s education began.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 4 / 10
    Playa del Carmen
    “Today’s itinerary: read, swim, repeat.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 5 / 10
    Massachusetts
    “Third annual weekend at the lakehouse, although @cestgertie learned to swim this trip so it’s already been the best.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 6 / 10
    Paris
    “Paris retail therapy.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 7 / 10
    England
    “Spent the morning exploring a few colleges at Cambridge.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 8 / 10
    Cannes
    “When I was 19, my mom and I ate pizza and drank rosé across the street from this. It’s been one of my favorite murals in the world ever since.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 9 / 10
    Arizona
    “The view from 5,000 feet in the sky.” 

    Photo by @cestchristine
  • 10 / 10
    Los Angeles
    “Because I’m in L.A. and every day feels like summer here. Indulging in my childhood favorite flavor: cherries jubilee between two double fudge cookies.”

    Photo by @cestchristine

