Travel with Annapurna Mellor

Click through the slideshow for a glimpse of @annapurnauna’s travels.
By Kyana Moghadam , AFAR Contributor
    Scroll through for a glimpse of @annapurnauna’s travels in India, Myanmar, Morocco, Nepal, and Vietnam

    All photos and captions by Annapurna Mellor
    Sapa, Vietnam
    “One of my favorite places in South East Asia is Sapa, a tiny hill town in the north of Vietnam. It’s surrounded by lush, green mountains.” —Annapurna Mellor

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Jaipur, India
    “On arrival in Jaipur, Rajasthan, I fell in love with the street life of this crazy city. This street barber was more than happy to let me photograph his barber shop.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Pushkar, India
    “I loved capturing little, everyday moments like this one in India, which translated into a beautiful photo.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Uttarkhand, India
    “This is the sunrise from the world’s highest Shiva temple at just over 4,000 meters. It was one of the hardest treks of my life (starting at 1 a.m.), but it was worth it for the view alone.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Pushkar, India
    “A woman on the dunes of Pushkar in the early morning. I loved the contrast between the sandy landscapes and the vibrant saris of the women who accompany their families to the fair.”—Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Pushkar, India
    “I spent almost a month in Pushkar photographing the camel fair and the herders. The locals were wonderful and I came away with some of my favorite photographs ever.” —Annapurna Mellor

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Goa, India
    “I thought I’d hate Goa—I imagined it to be all tourists and parties—but it was actually wonderful, and very laid back, with some of the friendliest people in the whole of India. Plus you can’t beat those sunsets.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Goa to Gokarna, India
    “My train broke down on the way to Gokarna. This kind of thing happens all the time, and the best thing to do is just smile and make the most of it—I love this shot and I’m tremendously glad the train broke down because of it!” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Marrakesh, Morocco
    “Morocco is a photographer’s dream. This is in the Djeema El-Fna, a square in the center of Marrakesh where huge smoking grills are set up every night, serving harissa soup and grilled snails to tourists and locals alike.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Varanasi, India
    “Varanasi, a little rainbow city in the middle of India, is a magic land for me. I could spend a lifetime photographing there.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Bagan, Myanmar
    “Few countries do sunrises quite as well as Myanmar, and it’s mornings like this that prove that.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Amarapura, Myanmar
    “Every morning in one of the monasteries around Amarapura, monks line up to have their lunch and collect alms from the local people.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Amarapura, Myanmar
    “In Mandalay, motorbiking to Amarapura was my escape. At sunrise, it looks like the fishermen are walking on glass.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Mandalay, Myanmar
    “I lived in Mandalay for two months. I took this photo on one of my last days, of the backstreets with the golden light shining through.” —Annapurna Mellor

    Photo by @annapurnauna
    Pokhara, Nepal
    “If heaven is on Earth, I’m convinced it’s Pokhara and the surrounding mountains. A city perched beautifully on the banks of Phewa Lake, with panoramic views of the Annapurna mountain range shining bright each morning.” —Annapurna Mellor 

    Photo by @annapurnauna

