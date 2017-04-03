Top Travel Photos From Last Week

- 1 / 1110. Beach Bummin’Sure, it’s Monday morning—but in our imaginations, we’re relaxing by the sea on this beautiful lounge in Tulum.
Plan Your Trip: MexicoPhoto by @christinadevictor
- 2 / 119. Sunny South BeachA weekend spent lounging on the white sands of Miami Beach is a weekend well spent, if you ask us.
What kind of vacation best fits your travel style? Take our quiz to find out.Photo by @kasiadietz
- 3 / 118. Get CulturedThe Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, Austria, is one of the world’s foremost fine art museums. It houses collections that include ancient gold treasures, historic paintings, and medieval armor (plus, some colorful couches).
Plan Your Trip: A Local’s Guide to ViennaPhoto by @lastquietplaces
- 4 / 117. In Awe of OmanOman’s exquisite Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque is just one of many unique destinations to explore in the beautiful country.
Read on for 10 more reasons to visit Oman right now.Photo by @carla_beans
- 5 / 116. Architectural MasterpieceThe Amber Fort, located outside the city of Jaipur, is popular for its Hindu design elements, such as the intricately carved walls and gates. The historic complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a must-visit destination in India’s Rajasthan state.
Plan Your Trip: IndiaPhoto by @livelikeitsthewknd
- 6 / 115. The Ladies of San FranciscoThese picturesque homes in San Francisco are famously nicknamed the “Painted Ladies.” The term refers to any set of Victorian or Edwardian-style houses painted with three or more colors to show off their architectural details.
Only have three days in the city? These activities are a must.Photo by @talktonatasha
- 7 / 114. Natural WonderThese magnificently multi-colored hills—commonly known as the Rainbow Mountains—were formed over millions of years due to erosion in northwestern China’s Zhangye Danxia Geological Park.
Lose yourself to the natural world with the help of our our travel guide.Photo by @sophiakimtravels
- 8 / 113. Colorful CanalsAlthough the name of this Copenhagen neighborhood—Nyhavn—translates to “new harbor,” the city’s colorful waterfront district actually dates back to the 17th century.
Plan Your Weekend Getaway: Three Days in CopenhagenPhoto by @lowiththebow
- 9 / 112. Elephant CrossingIf this is what a pedestrian crossing looks like in Sri Lanka’s Udawalawe National Park—where the elephant-watching rivals that of the famous wildlife reserves of East Africa—we’re not complaining.
Discover Sri Lanka’s two faces of paradise.Photo by @jessicamenda
- 10 / 111. Cuzco’s CharmIt’s easy to love the quaint alleyways, beautiful scenery, and fascinating history of Cuzco, Peru. It’s even easier to love the city’s friendly locals (and their furry friends).
Plan a perfect week in this city.Photo by @travel_or_die
- 11 / 11