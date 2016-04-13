Where are you going?
Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations for 2016

Top 10 Summer Travel Destinations for 2016
Spring is in full bloom, which means it's time for some summer dreamin'—and some serious travel planning. To get in the mood, we've rounded up the top 10 most-pinned summer destinations on Pinterest, and we have to say, it's going to be one heck of a summer. Can you guess where the most popular summer destination is? Click through the slideshow to find out where you should go, and try to guess which spot made number one—and don't forget to pin these places to your own summer travel board!
By AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
    It's time for some summer dreamin'—and some serious travel planning. To get in the mood, we've rounded up the top 10 most-pinned summer destinations on Pinterest, and we have to say, it's going to be one heck of a summer. Can you guess where the most popular summer destination is? Click through the slideshow to find out where you should go, and try to guess which spot made number one—and don't forget to pin these places to your own summer travel board.

    Photo by Norbypix/Flickr
    Trolltunga, Norway

    To get to this amazing cliff at Trolltunga means a long day's hike, and one that is best done during the summer months when the mountain snow has melted.

    Photo by Otije/Flickr
    The Grand Canyon, Arizona

    Named after the Havasupai people, who live nearby in Supai Village, the Havasu Falls are a turqoise paradise deep in the Grand Canyon. This is a trip to plan ahead for—there's a ten-mile hike to the falls, and a great campground nearby. 

    Photo by Agnes'Space/Flickr
    The Azores, Portugal

    Whether you head to the Islet Franca do Campo for the view or to check out The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, the famous islet in the Azores archipelago will not disappoint. Who would have thought that the crater of an underwater volcano would create such a stunning landscape?

    Photo by Norbypix/Flickr
    Croatia

    Take a hike through miles of wooden footbridges and pathways that lead around the mineral-rich lakes and waterfalls of The Plitvice Lakes National Park. And as if that weren't cool enough, this magical land is also a butterfly lover's dream—you'll find thousands fluttering about here.

    Photo by Federica Gentile/Flickr
    Harbour Island, The Bahamas

    Forget everything you think you know about The Bahamas and head to Harbour Island. Pink Sand Beach is all about the calm and shallow waters, and of course, the pink sand. The soothing color comes from Foraminifera, a microscopic reef organism that washes ashore. 

    Photo by Luisa263/Flickr
    Faroe Islands, Denmark

    If you are going to visit the Faroe Islands in Denmark, you have to go during the summer. May through September is when the land is the greenest; and the water, the deepest blue.

    Photo by Jan Erik/Flickr
    New Zealand

    On the hunt for a rare glance at a glowworm? Better head to New Zealand, because it is the only place in the world where you can witness these fascinating creatures light up the darkest cave (the species is only found in New Zealand). A boat ride through the Waitomo Glowworm Caves is a true must-do. 

    Photo by Kristin Pierce/Flickr
    Austin, Texas

    A part of one of the greatest sources of spring water in the country (The Edwards Aquifier), Jacob's Well is better known as one of the best swimming holes in all of Texas. Locals and tourist alike head to the mouth of the natural cave for a much-needed dip on a hot summer day. 

    Photo by Twlin/Flickr
    Romania

    One of the most unique waterfalls in the world, Bigar Waterfall is always green and covered in a thick layer of moss, as the fresh spring water comes from a cave on the mountainside. It's referred to as "The miracle from Minis Canyon" by the locals—we couldn't agree more.

    Photo by Sergiu_TM/Flickr

    Dolomiti, Italy

    As if Italy's cities, vineyards, and countrysides weren't charming enough, the country is also home to a fairytale lake in the Dolomites mountains. And even though we hear the water at Lake Braies is "very cold" year round, we're not ending our summer travels without a quick dip 5,000 feet above sea level.

    Photo by Mainone/Flickr
    Get your swimsuit ready, Pink Sand Beach in The Bahamas is the winner! 

    Photo by Sami Somethin/Flickr
    A Hidden Village You Need to See on the Way to Macchu Picchu

