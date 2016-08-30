This Is the Perfect San Francisco Day Trip

The San Gregorio General Store

If you were hoping that there would be a stop where you could get a killer Bloody Mary, listen to great local music, and also buy a pair of old-school long johns and a salad bowl, you’re in luck. At the San Gregorio General Store, you can find it all. During the week, it’s a general store just like any other—packed with books, kitchenware, Pendleton blankets, seed packets, and postcards. But during the weekend (and occasionally during the week), it turns into a venue for local bands playing everything from bluegrass to the blues. Grab a beer, coffee, or a Bloody Mary (and consider swapping the vodka for one of the bar’s 18 different tequilas), and settle in next to the wood burning stove or get lost in the aisles for a while. Don’t be intimidated by the hordes of bikers that often gather out front; they rarely bite and spend most of their time outside anyway.

Photo by Maggie Fuller