This Is the Perfect San Francisco Day Trip

Devil’s Slide Trail

It may only be 30 minutes south of San Francisco, but it’s time to stop and stretch your legs once you hit Devil’s Slide, a stretch of coast named for the steep, rocky cliffs that slope into the sea. This, of course, has less to do with actually needing a break and everything to do with the incredible panoramas of the ocean. The best views are from one of the three lookout spots along the Devil’s Slide hiking trail , which stretches for a mile along the coast just outside of Montara . From the south end of the trail you can also catch a glimpse of a local oddity, the precarious, graffiti-covered bunker that sits like an upset Tetris piece at the end of Bunker Point. The bunker is closed to the public, but both it and those stunning views of the coastline are oh-so Instagrammable.