This Is What It Really Looks Like to Road Trip Through New Zealand's South Island

It's For the Birds

The best road trips are about the stops along the way, not just the stretches of roads. Kaikoura is a great place for whale watching, dolphin spotting, and especially bird watching, since it's home to more species of sea bird than anywhere else in New Zealand.But it's not just along the coast that you'll find yourself inadvertently bird watching. There are an astonishing number of birds to be seen throughout the country: birds of prey looping aimlessly over the motorways, purple swamphens waiting to cross the road, and any number of song birds brightening up even the quietest rest stops.