This Is What It Really Looks Like to Road Trip Through New Zealand's South Island

In any other country, buying a car for a road trip would seem ridiculous. But New Zealand isn’t just any other country. For years, backpackers have been buying and selling cars from each other and taking to New Zealand’s roads to see as much of that famous scenery as possible. So I decided to give it a try.Even if you don’t trust a 1984 Mazda junker that’s been through 15 different owners, there are plenty of other ways to get on the road: rental RVs and camper vans, bus tours, motorcycles, bicycles. And you should, because the real soul of New Zealand is best found in the bends and curves of its roads. It may only take about 11 hours to drive from one end of the South Island to the other, but the the variety in scenery packed into that one island is absolutely astounding.It’s one thing to talk about it—it was a whole different thing when I actually got behind the wheel and had to constantly remind myself to keep left! Crank up that radio—here’s what it looks like to cruise the ultimate road-trip county.