These Are the Dreamiest Spaces to Work Abroad

- 1 / 9Berlin, GermanyBerlin is a hub for young creatives and professionals, and now you can work among them. WeWork’s Sony Center, located in the bustling city square Potsdamer Platz, is a trendy spot for workers in industries of all kinds. Due to its location, this workspace attracts creatives working in technology, art, architecture, and law. The sleek Sony Center workspace offers happy hours, workshops, and space to host your own work events. Soundproof phone booths are available, as well as an infinite supply of micro-roasted coffee.
Courtesy of WeWork
- 2 / 9Shanghai, ChinaWeWork’s Weihai Lu coworking space is in the central business area of Shanghai. The historic building—constructed in the early 20th century—used to house artist studios and galleries; now it’s a contemporary workspace for modern professionals. You can immerse yourself in the rich, diverse culture of one of China’s most impressive metropolitan hubs and get work done at the same time. We like the sound of that.
Courtesy of WeWork
- 3 / 9Mexico City, MexicoMexico City has become a cosmopolitan, art-and-design-oriented metropolis—and the world has taken notice. Get inspired at WeWork’s Varsovia location in one of the capital’s main commercial districts. WeWork Varsovia is near a metro station and just two blocks from Mexico City’s El Ángel de la Independencia monument. Easy to access, close to a landmark, and totally stylish—what more could you ask for in a workspace?
Courtesy of WeWork
- 4 / 9Seoul, South KoreaThe Gangnam Station space was WeWork’s first location in the capital of South Korea. (There are now two.) The high-tech office is accessible via public transportation from all parts of the city and very close to some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment Seoul has to offer.
Courtesy of WeWork
- 5 / 9Tel Aviv, IsraelWeWork’s Sarona office space in Tel Aviv is located in the heart of Israel’s culinary scene. The workspace takes up an entire floor of the Sarona market—Israel’s largest indoor culinary market—providing members easy access to dozens of shops and enticing restaurants to get their local grub on. Plus, the office is pet-friendly, so even if you couldn’t bring your furry friend along, you can still be comforted by other people’s pets (at work!).
Courtesy of WeWork
- 6 / 9Amsterdam, The NetherlandsWe won’t have to do much to convince you that WeWork’s Weteringschans location in the Netherlands is a dream international workspace. Situated in the center of Amsterdam, and surrounded by scenic canals and historic architecture, the office attracts diverse professionals from around the world. Done with work? You’re in close proximity to these must-do experiences.
Courtesy of WeWork
- 7 / 9Montreal, CanadaThe WeWork Place Ville Marie office space in Montreal is conveniently located in the center of the city. The open workspace, within walking distance of several metro subway lines, has many common areas, often with views of the Champlain Bridge. Once you’ve finished work, you can easily head out into the Canadian city and have a perfect weekend in Montreal.
Photo by Karolina Jez
- 8 / 9London, United KingdomWeWork Moorgate in London is the ultimate office abroad: It has lounge areas, conference rooms, an on-site café, a bike room, and even a dog-friendly environment. Moorgate (WeWork’s most popular location) is also close to a well-known gallery and rooftop bar—the ideal place for after-work shenanigans with your new local friends.
Courtesy of WeWork
- 9 / 9