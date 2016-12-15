Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

These Are the Dreamiest Spaces to Work Abroad

Berlin, Germany
These Are the Dreamiest Spaces to Work Abroad
Gone are the days when your job would hold you back from seeing the world. It’s now easier than ever to work remotely while traveling, thanks, in part, to companies like WeWork, a platform that rents out beautiful, collaborative workspaces around the world. For $45/month, you can access any of WeWork’s 112 offices in more than 30 cities worldwide, including Shanghai, London, and Mexico City. (The membership fee provides access to tables with outlets and cozy common areas, but you can pay a little extra for a desk or even an office.) No two WeWork buildings are the same—each office space is designed specifically to highlight or reflect the city around it, from an office with expansive views of Berlin’s Tiergarten to one with modern, minimalistic architecture in Seoul. Ready to become one of WeWork’s 80,000 (and growing) members? Scroll through the slideshow to find your dreamy office abroad.

Courtesy of WeWork
By Sarah Buder , AFAR Staff
  • 1 / 9
    Berlin, Germany
    Berlin, Germany
    Berlin is a hub for young creatives and professionals, and now you can work among them. WeWork’s Sony Center, located in the bustling city square Potsdamer Platz, is a trendy spot for workers in industries of all kinds. Due to its location, this workspace attracts creatives working in technology, art, architecture, and law. The sleek Sony Center workspace offers happy hours, workshops, and space to host your own work events. Soundproof phone booths are available, as well as an infinite supply of micro-roasted coffee.

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 2 / 9
    Shanghai, China
    Shanghai, China
    WeWork’s Weihai Lu coworking space is in the central business area of Shanghai. The historic building—constructed in the early 20th century—used to house artist studios and galleries; now it’s a contemporary workspace for modern professionals. You can immerse yourself in the rich, diverse culture of one of China’s most impressive metropolitan hubs and get work done at the same time. We like the sound of that.

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 3 / 9
    Mexico City, Mexico
    Mexico City, Mexico
    Mexico City has become a cosmopolitan, art-and-design-oriented metropolis—and the world has taken notice. Get inspired at WeWork’s Varsovia location in one of the capital’s main commercial districts. WeWork Varsovia is near a metro station and just two blocks from Mexico City’s El Ángel de la Independencia monument. Easy to access, close to a landmark, and totally stylish—what more could you ask for in a workspace?

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 4 / 9
    Seoul, South Korea
    Seoul, South Korea
    The Gangnam Station space was WeWork’s first location in the capital of South Korea. (There are now two.) The high-tech office is accessible via public transportation from all parts of the city and very close to some of the best restaurants, shopping, and entertainment Seoul has to offer.

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 5 / 9
    Tel Aviv, Israel
    Tel Aviv, Israel
    WeWork’s Sarona office space in Tel Aviv is located in the heart of Israel’s culinary scene. The workspace takes up an entire floor of the Sarona market—Israel’s largest indoor culinary market—providing members easy access to dozens of shops and enticing restaurants to get their local grub on. Plus, the office is pet-friendly, so even if you couldn’t bring your furry friend along, you can still be comforted by other people’s pets (at work!).

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 6 / 9
    Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    Amsterdam, The Netherlands
    We won’t have to do much to convince you that WeWork’s Weteringschans location in the Netherlands is a dream international workspace. Situated in the center of Amsterdam, and surrounded by scenic canals and historic architecture, the office attracts diverse professionals from around the world. Done with work? You’re in close proximity to these must-do experiences.

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 7 / 9
    Montreal, Canada
    Montreal, Canada
    The WeWork Place Ville Marie office space in Montreal is conveniently located in the center of the city. The open workspace, within walking distance of several metro subway lines, has many common areas, often with views of the Champlain Bridge. Once you’ve finished work, you can easily head out into the Canadian city and have a perfect weekend in Montreal.

    Photo by Karolina Jez
  • 8 / 9
    London, United Kingdom
    London, United Kingdom
    WeWork Moorgate in London is the ultimate office abroad: It has lounge areas, conference rooms, an on-site café, a bike room, and even a dog-friendly environment. Moorgate (WeWork’s most popular location) is also close to a well-known gallery and rooftop bar—the ideal place for after-work shenanigans with your new local friends.

    Courtesy of WeWork
  • 9 / 9
    What’s Next...
    What’s Next...
    How Realistic Is It Really to Move to Another Country?


    Photo by Kalen Emsley

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without