The Top 10 Travel Photos From Last Week

- 1 / 1110. Penguin WagonIf all cruise arrivals to Antarctica include a penguin welcome wagon, sign us up!
Want to hop on board too? Plan your trip with the coolest Antarctic cruises you can take.Photo by @firstinservice
- 2 / 119. Icelandic AdventureIs an Icelandic adventure one of your #travelgoals? You can (and should) customize your experience in the exquisite Land of Fire and Ice—here’s how.Photo by @jiazhen2.0
- 3 / 118. Epic ViewsVolcano Parinacota sits on the border between Chile and Bolivia. The snow-capped stratovolcano isn’t just strikingly beautiful, it’s also climbable—if you dare.
Embark on these epic volcano hikes around the world.Photo by @backpackinghacks
- 4 / 117. Location Inspiration@kauaicaity drew artistic inspiration from this family visiting the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in the UAE: “Their chatter echoing through the pillars, their shadows repeating on the marble floor, their faith being shared through generations, was a moment of secluded perfection.”
Get your own location inspiration with our guide to Abu Dhabi.Photo by @kauaicaity
- 5 / 116. The View From BrooklynBrooklyn boasts 30 miles of shoreline, which makes for some killer views. Soak up the sights from sunny spots like this one in Williamsburg, then explore our favorite attractions in this alluring NYC borough.Photo by @larkinclark
- 6 / 115. Spin the GlobeSpin a globe. Pick a country. Send an audacious adventurer on a whirlwind trip with 24 hours’ notice. That’s the premise of our Spin the Globe series. and it makes for some great travel stories. Read what happened when Alton Brown gave this AFAR tradition a spin, then go behind the scenes of his adventure.Photo by @jumpingbean
- 7 / 114. Marrakech MarketsMarrakech’s artisan shops are amazing to the eye but not so nice on the wallet—we want to buy everything in this shot!
See for yourself: The best shopping in MarrakechPhoto by @tapestryoftravel
- 8 / 113. Awesome AustraliaAustralia’s Orpheus Island is as serene as it gets. The secluded area, located on the Great Barrier Reef, boasts some of the best diving, snorkeling, and kayaking in the world—and some of the most incredible scenery, too.
Plan your trip: AustraliaPhoto by @jamesvodicka
- 9 / 112. Copenhagen on WheelsThere’s really only one way to experience Copenhagen as the locals do: Hop on a bicycle and explore the city on two wheels. Planning a trip to Denmark’s capital? Check out these 12 must-do experiences in Copenhagen.Photo by @jumpingbean
- 10 / 11
- 11 / 11