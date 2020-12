The One Brazilian City You Shouldn’t Miss

Have breakfast with the locals

You know you’re at a local joint when you see dads wearing BabyBjorns with three dogs in tow. From the moment it opens at 8 a.m., you’ll find locals streaming from Padoca do Maní , a small café and bakery that’s an offshoot of Maní, one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Padoca do Maní has a farmers’ market feel, and it sells a delicious selection of breads and pastries—most importantly the pde queijo, a cheesy doughy bread that might be the best thing to come out of Brazil (sorry, Pelé!). Hardly anyone speaks English, so look for the words tapioca and p(bread) on the menu and you should be good. But go elsewhere for your coffee. You’re in one of the biggest coffee-producing countries in the world, so get it from one of the best places possible: Coffee Lab in Vila Madalena.