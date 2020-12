The Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in 6 Major Cities

Family travel can be tricky, especially when the age range is wide and topics of interest may vary. And while hitting beaches and exploring museums are easy activities, choosing exactly where to eat can be a nightmare. Your younger kids might be picky, your teens might be aloof, and you might want a good plate of food that doesn’t involve a drive-through window.Lucky for you, popular online reservation system, OpenTable, analyzed a year’s worth of reviews and ratings from restaurants around the country and pulled out almost 100 family-friendly spots in Washington D.C. Los Angeles , and Chicago . We’ve selected our favorites from the bunch to help make your life just a bit easier.