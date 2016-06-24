The Most Kid-Friendly Restaurants in 6 Major Cities

- 1 / 19Washington, D.C.Farmers Fishers Bakers
The massive menu at this whimsical waterfront spot seriously has something for everyone. But the best time to go is for the gourmet buffet brunch, where sticky-sweet cinnamon rolls replace table bread, and the spread includes honey-pot fried chicken and bruléed pink grapefruit.
- 2 / 19Washington, D.C.Le Diplomate
If France isn’t in the books for this year’s family vacation, then a trip to Le Diplomate might be a good compromise. This swank Dupont Circle brasserie is a step back in time that appeals for its warm decor and elevated French menu. The steak frites are a delicious classic, and the brunch menu has plenty of options, from pistachio-studded oatmeal to duck sarladaise.
- 3 / 19Washington, D.C.Zaytinya
Families will love the trendy-yet-comfy vibes at chef Jose Andres’s downtown Mediterranean spot. The mezze-style menu allows everybody to try a little of everything, and the baskets of fluffy pita are addictive.
- 4 / 19Seattle, WashingtonSkillet Ballard
While there are four Skillet locations throughout Seattle, Skillet Ballard wins for its 40-foot bar and outdoor patio, where parents can sip drinks like the “Radio Flyer” and “Green Dragon.” And for the kids? Tasty new-American dishes like grilled cheese on brioche and fried-chicken Caesar salad.
- 5 / 19Seattle, WashingtonIvar’s Acre of Clams
A Seattle institution since 1938, Ivar’s serves up a huge selection of fresh seafood classics such as clam chowder and fish and chips. Its flagship location on Pier 54 means dining views of Elliot Bay, as well as the opportunity for a scenic post-dinner stroll.
- 6 / 19Seattle, WashingtonSky City
It may be a quintessentially romantic spot, but younger diners will also be impressed by Sky City’s views of Seattle. This special-occasion restaurant at the top of the Space Needle serves up kids’ menu classics and highly affordable lunch menu.
- 7 / 19San Francisco, CaliforniaGreens
Yes, Greens caters to vegetarians, but families of all eating-habits will enjoy the views of the Golden Gate Bridge from its Fort Mason location. The menu, while devoid of meat, has rich and hearty options like potato-studded curries and veggie-topped pizzas.
- 8 / 19San Francisco, CaliforniaYank Sing
Yank Sing consistently tops the list of best dim sum in the country with good reason. There will probably be a line out the door when you go, but once the family settles into a table and the carts of steamed pork buns, shrimp-stuffed dumplings, and creamy egg tarts appear, all impatience will vanish.
- 9 / 19San Francisco, CaliforniaScoma’s
If you’re in San Francisco, a bowl of cioppino is a necessity, and a good place to get it is Scoma’s, a decades-old standby. For kids who are averse to seafood, it also serves classic kids’ menu items as well as a selection of fresh pastas.
- 10 / 19New York CityBlue Smoke
Little ones will love getting their hands dirty at this spacious Danny Meyer spot that serves up classic southern fare. Blue Smoke’s chicken wings in Alabama white sauce are a surefire win, along with any of the pit-smoked meats.
- 11 / 19New York CityThe Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel
Children and parents alike can live out their Eloise fantasies with tea at the Plaza Hotel’s famous Palm Court. There is a pretty and pink Eloise menu (with kids’ items like “Charge it Please Mac and Cheese” and “Skipperdee’s Sneakers”) and a more-than-charming afternoon tea (with grownup items like Gin and Tonics and champagne).
- 12 / 19New York CityRock Center Café
Enjoy such tasty classics as a chef’s burger and chop salad overlooking a New York City landmark. In the wintertime, follow your family meal with a skate around the the Rink at Rockefeller Center.
- 13 / 19Los Angeles, CaliforniaFarmshop
With dishes like Oregon albacore tuna and smashed farm potatoes, this airy Santa Monica restaurant not only has plenty of sustainable menu offerings, but its market is also the foodie-family’s dream. Kids will enjoy wandering through the aisles of craft chocolate and artisan cheese.
- 14 / 19Los Angeles, CaliforniaNorth-Italia
There’s a reason why this restaurant has nine locations countrywide. The delicious pizzas and classic pasta dishes are universally appealing, and the whole family will enjoy the El Segundo location’s wall-to-wall window looking into the kitchen.
- 15 / 19Los Angeles, CaliforniaGus’s BBQ
While the decor has been updated since Gus’s 1946 opening, the neon sign that wecomes diners and the vinyl booths and bar seats will give kids a glimpse of the past. As will the food: the classic BBQ menu options like babyback ribs and pulled pork sandwiches will please even the pickiest eaters.
- 16 / 19Chicago, IllinoisLittle Goat
If Stephanie Izard’s world-famous Girl and the Goat seems too avant-garde for the whole family, her other spot, Little Goat, is the perfect compromise. This casual spot offers up sexy twists on classic diner fare. With dishes like “This Little Piggy Went to China” (sesame cheddar biscuit with blackberries, eggs, and Szechuan pork sausage) and “Fat Elvis Waffles” (waffles with banana, peanut butter butter, and bacon maple syrup), you’ll enjoy choosing your meal almost as much as eating it.
- 17 / 19Chicago, IllinoisFogo de Chão
With locations around the world, Fogo de Chão knows how to appease fidgety kids with tableside sword-skewered meats and a massive buffet of sides. This Brazilian steakhouse is also famous for its bottomless baskets of pão de queijo: warm, cheesy bread made from tapioca flour.
- 18 / 19Chicago, IllinoisQuartino
The old-world Italian aesthetic at Quartino matches its old-world Italian cuisine. With full menus of olives and salumi, along with dozens of options for wood-fired pizza and freshly made pasta, everyone in the family will leave with full bellies.
