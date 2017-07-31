The Massive Art Series in Southern California You Need to See

6. "How to Read El Pato Pascual: Disney’s Latin America and Latin America’s Disney” at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture at the Schindler House, Los Angeles

Walt Disney had a complicated relationship with Latin America. When the king of imagination traveled to South America in 1941 to gain inspiration for animated features including The Three Caballeros, he and his team were met with frequent criticism, as Latin Americans saw Disney as flesh and blood (and paper and film) representation of invading North American imperialism. The result of this uneasy relationship was art from Latin American artists that took a unique, playful toying with the appropriated images Disney collected for his films—think photos by Antonio Turok showing how intertwined Disney icons are with everyday Latin American life or Liliana Porter’s work juxtaposing Disney toys with figures like Che Guevara.



On view September 9, 2017 to January 15, 2018.

Jaime Muñoz, Fin, 2011. Acrylic paint on panel, 36” x 48.” Image courtesy of the MAK Center