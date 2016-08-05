The Best Lobster Rolls in the Northeast

- 1 / 11Boston
Neptune Oyster
Neptune has been racking up accolades since it opened in 2005 for its cozy, old-school vibes and its fresher-than-fresh seafood offerings. The famous Maine lobster roll is served hot with butter or cold with mayonnaise, along with a heavenly pile of dark, crispy fries.
Photo by @hungryintaipei
- 2 / 11New York City
Pearl Oyster Bar
You yourself might feel like a lobster roll after indulging in the sandwich served at this classic NYC joint. Here, chef Rebecca Charles serves up almost a pound of lobster meat (in a mayo dressing, of course), atop a buttery toasted hot-dog bun. Oh, and a tower-tall pile of shoestring fries.
Photo by Nosher Hungryman/Flickr
- 3 / 11Multiple locationsLuke's Lobster
While the lobster roll has long had an old-school connotation, Luke’s, which opened its first location in the East Village in 2009, has aimed to freshen things up. At all 25 (!) locations, ingredients are locally and sustainably sourced for ultimate freshness, as well good conscience for seafood-hungry diners. The lobster is the true star in these rolls—the meat is tossed in butter and herbs, and then stuffed into a buttery New England style bun with a smear of mayo.
Photo by Garrett Ziegler/Flickr
- 4 / 11Portland, MaineEventide Oyster Co.
It may not be in the hipster haven of Portland, Oregon, but Eventide Oyster Co. certainly lives up to its sister city’s legacy with its take on the lobster roll. Purists might scoff at the Chinese steamed bun in lieu of a plain roll, and the brown butter vinaigrette (gasp!), but the innovation and update are undeniably delicious.
Photo by @ginthings
- 5 / 11Wiscasset, MaineRed's Eats
Red’s Eats is no white tablecloth kind of joint. In fact, there aren’t even tables. Red’s is just a brightly adorned shack that serves one of the most highly praised lobster rolls in the country. Here, it’s a simple but decadent affair. The lobster comes unadorned and piled high atop a toasted bun, with melted butter, mayo, and lemon on the side.
Photo by @mattbruck
- 6 / 11South Kingstown, Rhode IslandMatunuck Oyster Bar
Matunuck is a local favorite for its waterfront views, its ultra-fresh seafood (much of which comes from said waterfront), and, of course, its lobster roll. The star of the show is lightly tossed with a mayo-and-celery dressing then packed into—what else—a buttery split-top bun.
Photo by @katherine_mook
- 7 / 11Kennebunkport, MaineThe Clam Shack
Local pride is a key ingredient in the Clam Shack’s sandwich: The bakery-fresh buns and creamy butter are both made in town, and the lobsters are caught just five minutes away from the kitchen. For hungry folks who are unable to make the trip to Maine, the Clam Shack sells lobster roll kits online with guaranteed next-day delivery.
Photo by @dchaussee
- 8 / 11Cape Cod, MassachusettsSesuit Harbor Café
It doesn’t get more quintessentially Northeast than Cape Cod, and the all-knowing locals swear by the lobster roll at Sesuit Harbor. Those who prefer their protein unadorned might take issue with the addition of sliced tomato beneath the mayo-and-celery-dressed lobster, but everything else about this dish is a classic—from the harbor views to the scoop of creamy coleslaw on the side.
Photo by @despinacolada11
- 9 / 11Multiple locations, MaineBite Into Maine
Bite into Maine is a lobster-roll lover’s mobile heaven. This Maine-based food truck serves up its sandwiches both Maine- and Connecticut-style (the former served cold with mayo, the latter warm with butter), but also appeals to the adventurous crowd with funky additions like wasabi, curry, and chipotle. No matter the toppings, the base remains a classic—buttered split top, hot off the grill.
Photo by fiftynightshades/Flickr
- 10 / 11Amagansett, New YorkThe Lobster Roll Restaurant
With a name like The Lobster Roll Restaurant, it’s not hard to guess what the specialty is at this East Hampton spot. Locals and visitors flock here for its namesake dish, which is served both hot with butter or cold with mayo.
Photo by @izzyhobbib
