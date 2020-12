The Best Lobster Rolls in the Northeast

If you drive through the U.S. Northeast this time of year, you can practically smell the griddling hot-dog rolls and the freshly steamed lobster from the road. Yep, it’s lobster roll season, and in this part of the country, nearly every seafood-serving spot has a take on this summertime classic. Of course, there are plenty of reasons to visit the states of Maine New York , and Massachusetts (you know, nice beaches, historical sites, etc.), but here are 10 lobster rolls that are worth the flight alone.