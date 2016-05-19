The 7 Best Hamburgers in Chicago

Kuma’s Corner

Part burger joint, part heavy metal shrine, Kuma’s Corner has a reputation for long lines, loud music, and delicious burgers. You may have to wait a few hours to get a table, and you may come out with your ears ringing, but you’ll be back anyway because this place serves the best burgers in town. The size of a dinner plate and dripping with juice and toppings, these burgers are in a category all their own.