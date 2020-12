The 7 Best Hamburgers in Chicago

Small Cheval

When the owners of the upscale eatery Au Cheval noticed that diners were waiting in line for hours to eat their cheeseburger, they came up with a genius plan: open a place that focuses on just that burger. Small Cheval, the spin-off that traffics in delicious patties, was born last year. Aside from shakes and fries, that original burger is the only thing on the menu, and it’s a beauty: Reminiscent of an old-school, diner-style burger, it is typically served medium and topped with a healthy serving of American cheese. Small Cheval , 1732 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago