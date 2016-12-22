The 10 Most Popular Destinations of 2016

- 1 / 1110. BarcelonaBarcelona is a city for everyone. There are plenty of experiences for all types of travelers—outdoors enthusiasts, shoppers, foodies, and art lovers.
Plan your trip
- 2 / 119. IcelandIceland’s landscapes are surreal, the people are friendly, and it’s just a cheap, short flight away. In other words, it’s time to go.
Plan your trip
- 3 / 118. LisbonPrepare to be surprised by Lisbon—you never know what rich cultural wonders you’ll find around the next corner.
Plan your trip
- 4 / 117. San FranciscoSan Francisco is a unique city that is always on the edge of social and technological change. Get to know this city by exploring its many different neighborhoods.
Plan your tripPhoto by Neale Clark/age fotostock
- 5 / 116. LondonTraditional and contemporary, upscale and untidy—London is the city that has a little of everything.
Plan your trip
- 6 / 115. Charleston (South Carolina)Charleston, South Carolina, is the perfect blend of traditional and modern—a fascinating destination for history, architecture, and nature lovers alike.
Plan your trip
- 7 / 114. Mexico CityMexico City has been called “the capital of the 21st century,” but until recently it’s been one of Mexico’s best-kept secrets. It’s time to visit this bustling art hub in Latin America.
Plan your tripPhoto by Holly Wilmeth
- 8 / 113. Miraflores (Lima)Sure, you know Machu Picchu, but how familiar are you with this side of Peru? Lima’s hip, modern Miraflores district is full of renowned art galleries, fabulous shopping, and trendy restaurants.
Plan your trip
- 9 / 112. ParisParis is a fantasy destination for millions of travelers each year. Experience the shine of the City of Lights for yourself.
Plan your tripPhoto Courtesy of Paris Tourist Office10 / 111. New York CityWe’re not sure what we love most about New York City—the culinary culture, the arts scene, or the shopping. Take a bite out of the Big Apple for a vibrant, unforgettable experience.
Plan your tripPhoto by Charissa Fay11 / 11
AFAR participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may earn a commission if you purchase an item featured on our site.
© 2020 AFAR Media