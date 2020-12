In 2017, AFAR readers were all over the map. Throughout the year, our print issue explored destinations in-depth, from Australia to Israel , and on AFAR.com we brought you the latest in travel news and all-things inspiration . Of course, our #traveldeeper community doesn’t just daydream about travel—you (yes, you!) get motivated and hit the road. Over the past 12 months, AFAR Experiences hosted excursions that took travelers from Bermuda to New Orleans and Tokyo —and those were just a few of the destinations that were topping our readers’ wanderlists. Scroll through the slideshow for the 10 countries AFAR readers wanted to visit most in 2017.