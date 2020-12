The 10 Best International National Parks

1. ZHANGJIAJIE NATIONAL PARK

If you're looking for a view you just can't find in the U.S., head to Zhangjiajie National Park in China When you are in Zhangjiajie national park, it’s hard to believe you are still on earth. In 1982 this forest became China’s first national park, but the legends of its first human inhabitants date back 100,000 years ago well into the Neolithic Age. As one of the many stories go, a strategist named Zhang Liang sought refuge in the forest after fearing that the first emperor of the Han Dynasty was out to kill him. He lived out his days in the forest, but his name carries on in the national park.